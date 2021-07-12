Market Roundup: Sensex ends 13 points lower, Nifty closes at 15,692; today’s top gainers and losers

The top gainers on the BSE were Ultracem Co, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank. The top laggards were Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and HDFC

Amid a volatile session on Monday, 12 July, domestic market indices ended flat. At the closing bell, Sensex went down by 13 points and was at 52,372.69. While Nifty witnessed a slight increase of 2 points and ended at 15,692.60.

At the end of the day, both BSE smallcap and midcap were in the green. Also, Indian rupee closed marginally higher at 74.57 per dollar.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,372.69 with a loss of 13.50 points or 0.03 percent. The top gainers were Ultracem Co, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank. The top laggards were Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and HDFC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Ultracem Co: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.84 percent and closed at Rs 7,093.50.

ICICI Bank: The shares of the company rose 1.20 percent to close at Rs 646.30.

SBI: It witnessed a jump of 0.92 percent to settle the day at Rs 427.50.

Axis Bank: 0.78 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 752.90.

Kotak Bank: It jumped 0.73 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,732.75.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bharti Airtel: Shares of the company fell by 1.18 percent to close at Rs 529.65.

Tata Steel: The shares ended at Rs 1,226.85 down by 1.00 percent.

HDFC Bank: 0.97 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,487.30.

Infosys: A decline of 0.95 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,547.95.

HDFC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,478.15 after witnessing a fall of 0.74 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,692.60, after gaining 2.80 points or 0.018 percent. Talking about sectoral indices, Bank Nifty Realty went up by approximately 4 percent while Bank Nifty gained 0.36 percent. Overall, the Nifty sectoral indices were mixed.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Ultracem Co: 2.47 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 7,070.00.

Grasim: The shares of the company surged 2.34 percent to end at Rs 1,535.20.

Shree Cement: It closed at Rs 28,022.05 with a jump of 1.89 percent.

JSW Steel: The company gained 1.58 percent to settle the day at Rs 692.30.

SBI Life: A jump of 1.56 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,035.50.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: Shares of the company fell by 1.45 percent to close at Rs 717.95.

BPCL: The shares ended at Rs 450.70, down by 1.36 percent.

Bharti Airtel: A decline of 1.24 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 529.60.

Tata Steel: 1.16 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,225.00.

Infosys: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,547.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.02 percent.