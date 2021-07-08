Market Roundup: Sensex down by 485 points, Nifty ends at 15,727; today’s top gainers and losers

After witnessing gains yesterday, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in the red today, 8 July

After witnessing gains yesterday, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in the red today, 8 July. At the closing bell, Sensex went down by 485 points and was at 52,568.94. While Nifty closed at 15,727.90 after witnessing a dip of 151 points.

Talking about sectors, all the indices closed in the red. In the end, BSE smallcap was flat while midcap went down by 0.3 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,568.94 with a loss of 485.82 points or 0.92 percent. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Powergrid, HCL Tech, and NTPC. The top laggards were Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, SBI, ICICI Bank, and Dr Reddy.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.32 percent and closed at Rs 1,059.80.

Bajaj Auto: The shares of the company rose 0.62 percent to close at Rs 4,073.15.

Powergrid: It witnessed a jump of 0.15 percent to settle the day at Rs 231.20.

HCL Tech: 0.15 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 976.90.

NTPC: It jumped 0.09 percent to settle the day at Rs 117.45.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Tata Steel: Shares of the company fell by 2.30 percent to close at Rs 1,189.75.

Sun Pharma: The shares ended at Rs 667.00 down by 1.96 percent.

SBI: 1.88 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 424.40.

ICICI Bank: A decline of 1.83 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 641.70.

Dr Reddy: The company ended the day lower at Rs 5,469.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.65 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,727.90, after losing 151.75 points or 0.96 percent. On NSE, all the sectoral indices ended the day with losses. Bank Nifty was down by 0.79 percent and was trading near 35,500.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tech Mahindra: 1.39 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,060.40.

SBI Life: The shares of the company surged 0.89 percent to end at Rs 1,023.45.

Eicher Motors: It closed at Rs 2,732.00 with a jump of 0.78 percent.

Bajaj Auto: The company gained 0.61 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,073.00.

HCL Tech: A jump of 0.11 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 976.40.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Motors: Shares of the company fell by 3.45 percent to close at Rs 306.15.

JSW Steels: The shares ended at Rs 668.80, down by 3.13 percent.

Hindal Co: A decline of 2.74 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 382.85.

Tata Steel: 2.35 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,190.00.

ONGC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 117.10 after witnessing a fall of 2.34 percent.