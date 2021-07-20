BSE Sensex closed at 52,198.51 with a loss of 354.89 points or 0.68 percent

Amid weak global cues due to the resurgence of the coronavirus delta variant, there was selling seen in indices like pharma, auto, banks, metals, and financial services. Today, 20 July, the domestic market indices were trading lower. BSE Sensex opened at 52,432.88 which was 120.52 points or 0.23 percent lower. NSE Nifty50 was at 15,703.95, as it decreased by 48.45 points or 0.31 percent at 9:15 am.

At the end, Sensex closed at 52,198.51 after decreasing by 354.89 points or 0.68 percent. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 15,632.10 after going down by 120.30 points or 0.76 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,198.51 with a loss of 354.89 points or 0.68 percent. The top gainers were Asian Paint, Ultracem Co, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, and Maruti. The top laggards were Indusind Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Tech.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Asian Paint: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 6.04 percent and closed at Rs 3,159.20.

Ultracem Co: The shares of the company rose 1.52 percent to close at Rs 7,423.20.

Hindustan Unilever: It witnessed a jump of 0.97 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,433.90.

Nestle India: 0.82 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 17,895.00.

Maruti: It jumped 0.68 percent to settle the day at Rs 7,215.00.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Indusind Bank: Shares of the company fell by 3.32 percent to close at Rs 982.10.

Tata Steel: The shares ended at Rs 1,232.70 down by 2.65 percent.

NTPC: 2.39 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 118.45.

Bharti Airtel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 525.85 after witnessing a fall of 2.31 percent.

HCL Tech: A decline of 2.29 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 977.30.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,632.10, after losing 120.30 points or 0.76 percent. In comparison to benchmark indices, Broader markets performed worse. While Nifty midcap went down by 1.67 percent, Nifty smallcap 50 witnessed a dip of 1.58 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Asian Paint: 5.47 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 3,145.05.

Ultracem Co: The shares of the company surged 1.77 percent to end at Rs 7,441.95.

Hindustan Unilever: It closed at Rs 2,432.00 with a jump of 0.97 percent.

Maruti: The company gained 0.76 percent to settle the day at Rs 7,220.00.

Grasim: A jump of 0.72 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,570.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Hindal Co: Shares of the company fell by 3.72 percent to close at Rs 382.20.

Indusind Bank: The shares ended at Rs 983.45, down by 3.19 percent.

Tata Steel: A decline of 2.72 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,231.95.

NTPC: 2.59 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 118.25.

Bharti Airtel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 525.30 after witnessing a fall of 2.44 percent.