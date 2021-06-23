Market Roundup: Sensex down by 282 points, Nifty ends at 15,686.95; today’s top gainers and losers

BSE Sensex closed at 52,306.08 after it went down by 282.63 points or 0.54 percent. The top gainers were Maruti, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Ultracem Co

Amid positive global glues on the morning of Wednesday, 23 June, the BSE Sensex opened higher. The BSE Sensex was trading at 52,912.35 while NSE Nifty 50 had gained 90.05 points and was trading at 15,862.80 at 9:15 am.

At the closing bell, Sensex was down by 282.63 points. It closed at 52,306.08. Nifty closed at 15,686.95 after it went down by 85.80 points.

Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research Ashis Biswas said till the time a decisive movement is seen in the market, the traders are advised to refrain from building a fresh buying position.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,306.08 after it went down by 282.63 points or 0.54 percent. The top gainers were Maruti, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Ultracem Co. The top laggards were Kotak Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Tata Steel, TCS, and Axis Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Maruti: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.33 percent and closed at Rs 7,432.95.

Titan: The shares of the company rose 1.49 percent to close at Rs 1,783.00.

Bajaj Finserv: It witnessed a jump of 1.22 percent to settle the day at Rs 12,280.80.

Mahindra & Mahindra: 0.84 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 781.90.

Ultracem Co: It jumped 0.69 percent to settle the day at Rs 6,903.70.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Kotak Bank: Shares of the company fell by 1.32 percent to close at Rs 1,736.80.

Larsen and Toubro: The shares ended at Rs 1,479.80 down by 1.29 percent.

Tata Steel: 1.23 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,099.80.

TCS: A decline of 1.17 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,262.10.

Axis Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 732.40 after witnessing a fall of 0.97 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went down by 85.80 points or 0.54 percent. The market index closed at 15,686.95.

All the other sectoral indices were trading in the red on 23 June apart from Nifty Auto which was up by 0.46 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Maruti: 2.29 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 7,432.10.

Titan: The shares of the company surged 1.48 percent to end at Rs 1,783.00.

Bajaj Finserv: It closed at Rs 12,287.85 with a jump of 1.29 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company gained 1.01 percent to settle the day at Rs 783.00.

ONGC: A jump of 0.98 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 123.25.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: Shares of the company fell by 3.28 percent to close at Rs 718.55.

Wipro: The shares ended at Rs 540.45, down by 2.89 percent.

Divis Lab: A decline of 1.49 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 4,225.00.

Shree Cement: 1.42 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 28,825.15.

JSW Steel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 665.70 after witnessing a fall of 1.41 percent.