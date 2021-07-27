Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and SBI were among the top gainers at both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 whereas Dr Reddy and Axis Bank were among the top losers in both the indices

The Indian bechmark indices opened higher on Tuesday, however, they turned red later, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's and Axis Bank amid a massive selloff in Chinese markets.

With positive global market cues and gains in Asian stock markets, the Indian market indices opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in metal and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex opened at 52,995.72 after it gained 143.45 points or 0.27 percent at 9.15 am. The Nifty50 index was up by 36.05 points or 0.23 percent as it opened at 15,860.50.

The 30-share BSE index tumbled over 273 points closing the day 0.52 percent lower at 52,578.76, while the broader NSE Nifty50 fell 78 points or 0.49 percent to 15,746.45.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The top gainers at the BSE Sensex were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra. The top laggards were Dr Reddy, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Sunpharma and HDFC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tata Steel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.50 percent and closed at Rs 1,330.50.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares of the company rose 2.15 percent to close at Rs 13,816.05.

SBI: It witnessed a jump of 1.45 percent to settle the day at Rs 429.45.

Bajaj Finance: 1.12 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 6,231.20.

Nestle India: It jumped 0.89 percent to settle the day at Rs 18,238.40.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Dr Reddy: Shares of the company fell by 10.44 percent to close at Rs 4,844.35.

Axis Bank: The shares ended at Rs 731.75 down by 3.23 percent.

Kotak Bank: 2.44 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,697.95.

Sunpharma: A decline of 2.21 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 688.

HDFC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,434.75 after witnessing a fall of 1.19 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the NSE, only Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank were trading in green while all the other sectoral indices were trading in the red on 27 July.

Nifty Metal was up by 1.46 percent while Nifty PSU Bank increased by 0.38 percent.

Top gainers at NSE Nifty50:

Hindal Co: A 4.32 percent hike was observed by the company to close at Rs 417.35. .

SBI Life: The shares of the company surged 3.19 percent to end at Rs 1,111.

Tata Steel: It closed at Rs 1,333.50 with a jump of 2.74 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: The company gained 2 percent to settle the day at Rs 13,795.60.

SBI: A jump of 1.39 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 429.20.

Top losers at NSE Nifty50:

Dr Reddy: Shares of the company fell by 10.31 percent to close at Rs 4,853.20.

Cipla: The shares ended at Rs 917.15, down by 3.51 percent.

Axis Bank: A decline of 3.26 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 731.65.

Adani Ports: 3 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 662.35.

Divis Lab: The company ended the day lower at Rs 4,800 after witnessing a fall of 2.46 percent.