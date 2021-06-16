At the closing bell, Sensex was 52,501.98, down by 271.07 points or 0.51 percent. Nifty closed at 15,767.55 after losing 101.70 points or 0.64 percent

On the morning of Wednesday, 16 June, the Indian market indices opened lower. BSE Sensex was trading at 52,683, down by 89 points at 9:18 am. NSE Nifty 50 also went down by 38 points to 15,831.

This comes after the domestic market indices were trading at record high on Tuesday.

At the closing bell, Sensex was 52,501.98, down by 271.07 points or 0.51 percent. Nifty closed at 15,767.55 after losing 101.70 points or 0.64 percent.

An article in Financial Express reported that ICICI Securities has stated in a report that by June 2022, Nifty is going to hit 17,250. A conducive environment for capital expenditure cycle is going to help the index reach a record high.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,501.98, down by 271.07 points or 0.51 percent. The top gainers were Nestle India, NTPC, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv and Hindustan Unilever. The top laggards were PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Reliance, Larsen and Toubro and Bajaj Finance.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Nestle India: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.66 percent and closed at Rs 17972.45.

NTPC: The shares of the company rose 1.61 percent to close at Rs 119.80.

ONGC: It witnessed a jump of 1.04 percent to settle the day at Rs 126.65.

Bajaj Finserv: 0.77 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 11889.85.

Hindustan Unilever: It jumped 0.75 percent to settle the day at Rs 2409.15.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

PowerGrid: Shares of the company fell by 2.18 percent to close at Rs 242.10.

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1014.05 down by 1.89 percent.

Larsen and Toubro: A decline of 1.34 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1490.65.

Bajaj Finance: The company ended the day lower at Rs 6083 after witnessing a fall of 1.26 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went down by 101.70 points or 0.64 percent. The market index closed at 15,767.55.

Only Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT were trading in green today while all the other sectoral indices were trading in red. Nifty Realty was down by 1.26 percent while Nifty Metal suffered a loss of 2.85 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Consumer Products: 2.11 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 734.65.

Nestle India: The shares of the company surged 1.51 percent to end at Rs 17,951.

ONGC: It closed at Rs 126.70 with a jump of 1.08 percent.

NTPC: The company gained 1.02 percent to settle the day at Rs 119.

Hindustan Unilever: A jump of 0.61 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 2,406.50.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: Shares of the company fell by 7.86 percent to close at Rs 702.

Tata Steel: The shares ended at Rs 1,140, down by 2.92 percent.

Hindal Co: A decline of 2.83 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 379.80.

JSW Steel: 2.52 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 706.80.

PowerGrid: The company ended the day lower at Rs 242.25 after witnessing a fall of 2.16 percent.