With gains led by banks, financials and IT, the BSE Sensex gained 218 points and was trading at 52,541 and NSE Nifty was trading at 15,744 after it shot up by 53 points at 9.18 am

After closing in red on Thursday, 17 June, domestic market indices opened higher on Friday, 18 June. With gains led by banks, financials and IT, the BSE Sensex gained 218 points and was trading at 52,541 and NSE Nifty was trading at 15,744 after it shot up by 53 points at 9.18 am, reported CNBC TV18.

BSE Sensex closed at 52,344.45 today, down by 21.12 points or 0.04 percent. At the closing bell, Nifty was marginally low by 8.05 points or 0.05 percent. It closed at 15,683.35.

Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Gaurav Garg told Financial Express that if the market closes below 15,650, a sideways movement can be seen in the coming days.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,344.45, down by 21.12 points or 0.04 percent. The top gainers were Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank. The top laggards were ONGC, NTPC, PowerGrid, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle India.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.64 percent and closed at Rs 2480.75.

Bajaj Auto: The shares of the company rose 2.61 percent to close at Rs 4164.95.

Bharti Airtel: It witnessed a jump of 1.93 percent to settle the day at Rs 538.90.

Bajaj Finserv: 1.51 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 11996.65.

IndusInd Bank: It jumped 1.08 percent to settle the day at Rs 994.90.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

ONGC: Shares of the company fell by 3.72 percent to close at Rs 120.35.

NTPC: The shares ended at Rs 113.55 down by 3.16 percent.

PowerGrid: 2.8 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 233.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A decline of 2.56 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 784.85.

Nestle India: The company ended the day lower at Rs 17678.30 after witnessing a fall of 2.08 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went down by 8.05 points or 0.05 percent. The market index closed at 15,683.35.

Only Nifty FMCG, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services were trading in green. All the sectoral indices were trading in red on 18 June. However, Nifty Financial Services 25/50 showed no losses or gains. Nifty PSU Bank was down by 1.77 percent while Nifty Metal lost 0.84 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: 7.15 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 693.15.

Bajaj Auto: The shares of the company surged 3.04 percent to end at Rs 4,177.10.

Hindustan Unilever: It closed at Rs 2,490.25 with a jump of 3 percent.

Bharti Airtel: The company gained 2.25 percent to settle the day at Rs 540.55.

Grasim: A jump of 1.98 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,487.05.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

ONGC: Shares of the company fell by 3.48 percent to close at Rs 120.75.

Coal India: The shares ended at Rs 147, down by 3.38 percent.

JSW Steel: A decline of 3.30 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 673.40.

NTPC: 3.15 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 113.70.

UPL: The company ended the day lower at Rs 810.65 after witnessing a fall of 2.92 percent.