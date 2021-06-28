BSE Sensex closed at 52,735.45, after going down by 189.45 points or 0.36%. The top gainers were Dr Reddy, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, and Hindustan Unilever

Market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 closed in the red on Monday even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made announcement regarding relief measures in order to revive the Indian economy affected due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

At the closing bell, Sensex was at 52,735.59 after losing 189 points while NSE Nifty ended at 15,814.70, down by 45.65 points.

Talking about the sectors, Nifty PSU Bank, metal, and pharma gained 1 to 2 percent while BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices increased around 0.4 percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,735.45, after going down by 189.45 points or 0.36 percent. The top gainers were Dr Reddy, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, and Hindustan Unilever.

The top laggards were Titan, TCS, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Dr Reddy: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.75 percent and closed at Rs 5,404.10

Tata Steel: The shares of the company rose 1.64 percent to close at Rs 1,184.05

Tech Mahindra: It witnessed a jump of 1.43 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,104.80

Sun Pharma: 0.60 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 676.25

Hindustan Unilever: It jumped 0.60 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,463.80

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Titan: Shares of the company fell by 1.56 percent to close at Rs 1,728.00

TCS: The shares ended at Rs 3,335.60 down by 1.33 percent

HCL Tech: 1.00 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 985.55

Bajaj Finserv: A decline of 0.87 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 12,380.20

Reliance: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,086.00 after witnessing a fall of 0.87 percent

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went down by 45.65 points or 0.29 percent. The market index closed at 15,814.70. The sectoral indices of Nifty ended mixed with PSU Bank gaining 2.4 percent while IT went down by half a percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Dr Reddy: 1.80 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 5,404.80

Hindal Co: The shares of the company surged 1.74 percent to end at Rs 382.45

Divis Lab: It closed at Rs 4,322.15 with a jump of 1.73 percent

Tata Steel: The company gained 1.69 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,185.00

Tech Mahindra: A jump of 1.43 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,105.05

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

HDFC Life: Shares of the company fell by 4.13 percent to close at Rs 696.00

Titan: 1.32 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,730.75

TCS: The shares ended at Rs 3,342.00, down by 1.15 percent.

Shree Cement: A decline of 1.15 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 28,399.95

Coal India: The company ended the day lower at Rs 147.10 after witnessing a fall of 1.11 percent