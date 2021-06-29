All the sectoral indices were in the red at the closing bell, except Nifty Pharma and FMCG. While the BSE Smallcap index ended flat, Midcap went down by 0.4 percent

For the second consecutive day, on Tuesday, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 closed in the red. At the closing bell, Sensex went down by 185 points and ended the day at 52,549.66. While NSE Nifty closed at 15,748.45 after losing 66 points.

All the sectoral indices were in the red at the closing bell, except Nifty Pharma and FMCG. While the BSE Smallcap index ended flat, Midcap went down by 0.4 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex closed at 52,549.66, after going down by 185.93 points or 0.35 percent. The top gainers were Powergrid, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Dr Reddy, and Nestle India. The top laggards were Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, and Axis Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Powergrid: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.75 percent and closed at Rs 235.85.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares of the company rose 1.36 percent to close at Rs 2,493.55.

NTPC: It witnessed a jump of 1.25 percent to settle the day at Rs 117.60.

Dr Reddy: A 0.83 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 5,448.95.

Nestle India: It jumped 0.77 percent to settle the day at Rs 17,643.00.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Kotak Bank: Shares of the company fell by 1.54 percent to close at Rs 1,705.80.

ICICI Bank: The shares ended at Rs 640.20 down by 1.52 percent.

Tech Mahindra: 1.47 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,088.55.

Bajaj Auto: A decline of 1.39 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 4,124.65.

Axis Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 752.10 after witnessing a fall of 1.35 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 went down by 66.25 points or 0.42 percent. The market index closed at 15,748.45. Talking about sectoral indices of Nifty, PSU Bank was the top laggard as it went down by 1.5 percent while the FMCG index increased by half a percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Powergrid: 2.31 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 237.20. Cipla: The shares of the company surged 1.51 percent to end at Rs 977.55. Nestle India: It closed at Rs 17,728.25 with a jump of 1.27 percent. Hindustan Unilever: The company gained 1.25 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,491.00. Divis Lab: A jump of 1.11 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 4,362.45.

Top losers on NSE Nifty: