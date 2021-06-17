Market Roundup: Sensex down by 178 points; Nifty closes at 15,691; top gainers and losers at the bourses

Share market on 17 June: UltraTech, TCS, Infosys and Asian Paint were among the top gainers Thursday as the stock market ended the day in the red

Amid weak global cues, the Indian indices opened lower on Thursday with the BSE Sensex at 52,210, down by 303 points at 9.18 am and the broader Nifty down by 109 points trading at 15,658.

The market improved marginally, but was still in the red with the Sensex closing at 52,323.33, down by 178.65 points or 0.34 percent and the Nifty50 down by 76.15 points or 0.48 percent at 15,691.40.

The rupee too went down to a six-week low amid selling in the domestic market, Moneycontrol reported.

Let's take a look at how the stocks performed in the main indices.

How the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) performed today (17 June, 2021)

As per the BSE, the Sensex 30 closed at 52,323.33, down by 178.65 points or 0.34 percent. The top gainers were UltraTech Cement, Asian Paint, TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra. The top laggards were IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy, NTPC, Maruti and Bajaj Auto.

Top BSE Sensex gainers

UltraTech Cement: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.86 percent and closed at Rs 6708.15.

Asian Paint: The shares of the company rose 1.37 percent to close at Rs 3060.35.

TCS: It witnessed a jump of 1.34 percent to settle the day at Rs 3320.10.

Infosys: 1.13 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1497.05.

Tech Mahindra: It jumped 1.04 percent to settle the day at Rs 1080.25.

Top BSE Sensex Losers

IndusInd Bank: Shares of the company fell by 2.91 percent to close at Rs 984.25.

Dr Reddy: The shares ended at Rs 5288.30 down by 2.17 percent.

NTPC: 2.13 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 117.25.

Maruti: A decline of 2.02 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 6968.75.

Bajaj Auto: The company ended the day lower at Rs 4046 after witnessing a fall of 1.52 percent.

How the National Stock Exchange (NSE) performed today (17 June, 2021)?

The NSE Nifty 50 went down by 76.15 points or 0.48 percent on Thursday and closed at 15,691.40. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT were trading in the green for the second consecutive day while all the other sectoral indices were trading in the red.

Nifty Realty was down by 1.65 percent while Nifty Metal declined by 2.32 percent, according to the National Stock Exchange.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty

UltraTech Cement: A 1.69 percent hike has been observed in the stock which closed at Rs 6,699.

TCS: The shares of the company surged 1.64 percent to end at Rs 3,328.

Infosys: It closed at Rs 1,501.20 with a jump of 1.39 percent.

Asian Paint: The company gained 1.36 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,059.90.

Tech Mahindra: A jump of 1.30 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,083.10.

Top losers on NSE Nifty

Adani Ports: Shares of the company fell by 8.99 percent to close at Rs 643.20.

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 983.70, down by 2.96 percent.

Hindal Co: A decline of 2.96 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 369.

Eicher Motors: 2.63 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,668.90.

NTPC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 117 after witnessing a fall of 2.34 percent.