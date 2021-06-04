The domestic market indices had opened flat, with BSE Sensex trading at 52,367.52, up by 135.09 points and NSE Nifty 50 trading at 15,712.50, up 0.14 percent

The domestic market indices opened flat on the morning of Friday, 4 June, with BSE Sensex trading at 52,367.52, up by 135.09 points, or 0.26 percent at 9.22 am. At the same time, NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,712.50, up 22.15 points or 0.14 percent.

At the closing bell, Sensex was trading at 52,100.05, down by 132.38 points. Nifty closed at 15,670.25 points after a loss of 20.10 points.

The decisions regarding repo rate, GDP growth and GSAP 2.0 taken by the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India are as per expectations. The MPC has once again said that it is prioritising growth.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,100.05, down by 132.38 points or 0.25 percent. The top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC. The top laggards were Nestle India, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers

Bajaj Finserv: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.53 percent and closed at Rs 12,120.00.

ONGC: The shares of the company rose 2.24 percent to close at Rs 125.40.

Larsen and Toubro: It witnessed a jump of 1.81 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,537.60.

Bajaj Finance: 1.56 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 5,993.55.

HDFC: It jumped 1.42 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,619.45.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Nestle India: Shares of the company fell by 1.97 percent to close at Rs 17,445.15.

SBI: The shares ended at Rs 433.60 down by 1.38 percent.

HDFC Bank: 1.25 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,501.15.

ICICI Bank: A decline of 1.14 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 642.80.

Axis Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 742.10 after witnessing a fall of 1.11 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went down by 20.10 points or 0.13 percent at the closing bell. The market index closed at 15,670.25. Several sectoral indices were trading in red today including Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Private Bank.

On the other hand, Nifty Metal was trading high at 1.35 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Motors: 3.42 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 336.80.

Grasim: The shares of the company surged 3.31 percent to end at Rs 1,507.

Coal India: It closed at Rs 153.20 with a jump of 2.78 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: The company gained 2.58 percent to settle the day at Rs 12,125.

ONGC: A jump of 2.16 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 125.15.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Nestle India: Shares of the company fell by 2 percent to close at Rs 17,443.

SBI: The shares ended at Rs 434.30 down by 1.22 percent.

Hindal Co: A decline of 1.11 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 394.75.

HDFC Bank: 1.11 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,503.65.

Axis Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 742.80 after witnessing a fall of 1.05 percent.