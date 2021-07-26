Market Roundup: Sensex down by 123 points, Nifty closes at 15,824; today's top gainers and losers

At the closing bell, Sensex was at 52,852.27. It decreased by 123.53 points or 0.23 percent. Nifty was trading at 15,824.45 after losing 31.60 points or 0.2 percent.

With a weak trend in Asian peers, the domestic market indices opened flat on Monday, 26 July. The BSE Sensex was trading 52,985.26 after a marginal gain of 9.46 points or 0.02 percent at 9:15 am. NSE Nifty50 was down by 6.75 points or 0.04 percent. It opened at 15,849.30 today.

At the closing bell, Sensex was at 52,852.27. It decreased by 123.53 points or 0.23 percent. Nifty was trading at 15,824.45 after losing 31.60 points or 0.2 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,852.27 with a loss of 123.53 points or 0.23 percent. The top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Sunpharma, Titan and Tata Steel. The top laggards were SBI, Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and Larsen and Toubro.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bajaj Finserv: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.46 percent and closed at Rs 13525.35.

UltraTech Cement: The shares of the company rose 1.55 percent to close at Rs 7605.05.

Sunpharma: It witnessed a jump of 1.38 percent to settle the day at Rs 703.55.

Titan: 1.29 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1722.55.

Tata Steel: It jumped 1.26 percent to settle the day at Rs 1298.10.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

SBI: Shares of the company fell by 1.36 percent to close at Rs 423.30.

Reliance: The shares ended at Rs 2077.70 down by 1.31 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: 1.24 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 754.35.

Tech Mahindra: A decline of 0.91 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1120.05.

Larsen and Toubro: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1597.85 after witnessing a fall of 0.88 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,824.45, after decreasing by 31.60 points or 0.2 percent.

Only Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Media were trading in green while all the other sectoral indices were trading in red on 26 July. While Nifty Metal gained 0.63 percent, Nifty Pharma gained 0.37 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

SBI Life: 3.96 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,092.05. .

Bajaj Finserv: The shares of the company surged 2.38 percent to end at Rs 13,515.85.

Hindal Co: It closed at Rs 399.10 with a jump of 1.88 percent.

Divis Lab: The company gained 1.87 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,914.90.

UltraTech Cement: A jump of 1.73 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 7,620.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

JSW Steel: Shares of the company fell by 1.80 percent to close at Rs 704.60.

Wipro: The shares ended at Rs 589.95, down by 1.54 percent.

Reliance: A decline of 1.51 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,073.90.

SBI: 1.41 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 422.85.

BPCL: The company ended the day lower at Rs 455.45 after witnessing a fall of 1.28 percent.