Market Roundup : Sensex declines over 300 points, Nifty ends at 17,245; check top winners and losers here

Auto was the biggest laggard, while metal was the biggest gainer in terms of sectors.

The domestic market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 closed in losses after a choppy session on Wednesday, 23 March. Dalal Street remained volatile throughout the day, despite positive cues from Asian markets. While Sensex closed over 300 points lower at 57,684.82, Nifty slid 0.40 percent to 17,245.65.

BSE Midcap ended 039 percent higher at 23,793.70 while BSE Smallcap ended flat with negative bias at 23,793.70. India VIX ended at 24.75 levels, with a gain of 2.81 percent. Auto was the biggest laggard, while metal was the biggest gainer in terms of sectors.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 0.53 percent or 304.48 points lower at 57,684.82. The top gainers were Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, ITC, Power Grid and NTPC. The top laggards were HDFC, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki.

Top BSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares gained 2.31 percent to Rs 4,125.15

Tata Steel: The value of the company rose to Rs 1,330.50, up by 2.15 percent

ITC: The shares ended the session 0.86 percent higher at Rs 251.95

Power Gird: The shares inched up to Rs 210.05, marking a rise of 0.65 percent

NTPC: The company’s value closed 0.45 percent higher at Rs 133.45

Top NSE losers:

HDFC: The shares slumped 2.36 percent to Rs 2,346.20

Kotak Bank: The shares declined to Rs 1,767.95 at the end of the session, falling by 2.25 percent

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 1.97 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 705.05

Sun Pharma: The value of the company settled 1.65 percent lower at Rs 898.85

Maruti Suzuki: The shares dipped 1.54 percent to Rs 7,643.80

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.40 percent or 69.85 points to 17,245.65. Bank Nifty settled 0.55 percent lower at 36,147.35.

Top NSE gainers:

Divi’s Labs: The shares rose 2.51 percent to Rs 4,560.00

Hindalco: The value of the company gained 2.50 percent to Rs 608.30

Tata Steel: The company value ended 2.04 percent higher at Rs 1,328.55

Dr Reddy’s: The shares closed the day at Rs 4,110.00, up by 1.98 percent

UPL: The shares increased 1.77 percent in value to reach Rs 794.80 at the end of the day

Top NSE losers:

Kotak Bank: The shares slid 2.61 percent to Rs 1,760.75

HDFC: The value of the company fell 2.42 percent to Rs 2,344.70

Britannia: The shares settled the day at Rs 3,093.00, down by 2.07 percent

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 1.87 percent, the shares fell to Rs 705.80

Sun Pharma: The shares slipped 1.77 percent to Rs 897.90

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.