Market Roundup: Sensex declines by 149 points, Nifty ends at 17,206; check top winners and losers here

Domestic market benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed for the fourth consecutive session in red on Monday, 21 February. Sensex slid 0.26 percent to 57,683.59 while Nifty declined 69.65 points to 17,206.65.

The markets have been volatile lately due to the Ukraine crisis and various other factors such as increased selling across major sectors and fears of the Federal Reserve Rate being hiked next month.

India VIX closed 3.32 percent up at 22.90 levels. With the exception of bank, private bank and financial services, all sectoral indices ended lower. BSE Smallcap slid 2.20 percent to 27,137.15 while BSE Midcap fell 0.80 percent to 23,582.26.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 149.38 points or 0.26 percent to 57,683.59. The top gainers were Wipro, Infosys, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. The biggest laggards were Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement.

Top BSE gainers:

Wipro: With a gain of 1.45 per cent, the shares closed at Rs 570.65

Infosys: The shares rose 1.38 per cent to Rs 1,730.60

Power Grid: Rising by 1.17 per cent, the value of the company gained to Rs 198.10

ICICI Bank: The shares ended the day 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 754.30

HDFC Bank: The value of the company rose 0.60 per cent to Rs 1,521.75

Top BSE losers:

Sun Pharma: The shares declined 2.39 per cent to Rs 842.95

Tata Consultancy Services: With a loss of 1.96 per cent, the shares settled the day at Rs 3,720.25

ITC: The value of the company slipped 1.69 per cent to Rs 218.10

Tech Mahindra: The shares slid 1.41 per cent to settle at Rs 1,417.50

UltraTech Cement: With a fall of 1.41 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 6,817.75

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.40 per cent lower at 17,206.65, with a loss of 69.65 points. Bank Nifty closed 0.23 per cent up at 37,685.60.

Top NSE gainers:

Wipro: With a gain of 1.68 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 571.90

Infosys: Rising by 1.32 percent, the value of the shares gained to Rs 1,729.50

Shree Cement: The shares closed 1.27 percent higher at Rs 24,660.00

Power Grid: The value of the company closed the day at Rs 197.85, with a gain of 1.10 percent

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 0.73 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,523.45

Top NSE losers:

Hindalco: The shares plunged 3.08 percent to Rs 511.70

UPL: With a fall of 2.84 percent, the value of the company slipped to Rs 704.35

Divi’s Laboratories: The shares declined to Rs 4,251.75, with a fall of 2.33 percent

Adani Ports: With a loss of 2.13 percent, the value of the company fell to Rs 712.00

Sun Pharma: The value of the shares settled the day 2.07 percent lower at Rs 845.00

