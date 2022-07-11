Market Roundup : Sensex declines 87 points, Nifty ends flat at 16,216; IT falls over 3 percent

BSE Midcap and Smallcap rose between 0.6 and 1.1 percent. Metal rose almost 2 percent. IT was the only drag, falling over 3 percent.

Domestic equity benchmarks snapped their three-day winning streak and began the new week with losses on Monday, 11 July. While BSE Sensex tumbled over 86 points to 54,395.23, NSE Nifty 50 ended flat. Both Sensex and Nifty gave up earlier gains on the back of losses in IT.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap rose between 0.6 and 1.1 percent. Metal rose almost 2 percent. IT was the only drag, falling over 3 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex dipped to 54,395.23, falling 0.16 percent or 86.61 points. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints. Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Infosys and Wipro were the biggest draggers.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The stock surged 3.04 percent to Rs 912.70.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company jumped 2.86 percent to Rs 1,165.05 per equity.

Dr Reddy’s: The shares ended the day at Rs 4,502.75, up by 2.25 percent.

ICICI Bank: The stock climbed to Rs 769.45, gaining 1.83 percent.

Asian Paints: The shares rose 1.80 percent to Rs 2,932.20.

Top BSE losers:

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company tanked 5.03 percent to Rs 660.30 per equity.

TCS: The shares plummeted 4.64 percent to Rs 3,113.25.

HCL Technologies: The value of the company slid to Rs 943.40 per equity, falling 4.10 percent.

Infosys: The stock settled 2.72 percent lower at Rs 1,472.80.

Wipro: The shares declined to Rs 411.20, down by 1.91 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended flat at 16,216.00, dipping 0.03 percent or 4.60 points. While 28 stocks advanced, 22 declined. Bank Nifty surged 0.98 percent to 35,469.65.

Top NSE gainers:

Eicher Motors: The shares zoomed 4.00 percent to Rs 3,049.00.

ONGC: The stock jumped to Rs 125.45, up by 3.25 percent.

Tata Steel: The value of the company surged 3.05 percent to Rs 912.90 per equity.

Dr Reddy’s: The shares gained to Rs 4,496.00, increasing 2.74 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock ended the day 2.68 percent higher at Rs 1,164.00.

Top NSE losers:

Bharti Airtel: The shares plunged 5.12 percent to Rs 659.55.

TCS: The value of the company slumped to Rs 3,112.00 per equity, falling 4.70 percent.

HCL Technologies: The stock slid to Rs 941.00, down by 4.33 percent.

Infosys: The shares tumbled 2.90 percent to Rs 1,470.50.

BPCL: The value of the company fell 2.87 percent to Rs 315.95 per equity.