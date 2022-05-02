Market Roundup: Sensex declines 84 points, Nifty ends at 17,069; check top winners and losers

The markets were affected by the rising dollar index, surging commodity prices and a selling spree by Foreign Institutional Investor (FII)

Domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor losses at the start of the week on Monday, 2 May. While BSE Sensex fell 84.88 points to 56,975.99, NSE Nifty 50 dipped to 17,069.10 after a volatile session.

The markets were affected by the rising dollar index, surging commodity prices and a selling spree by Foreign Institutional Investor (FII). Weakness in Asian markets and expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week also made investors extra cautious.

BSE Midcap and Small cap indices also witnessed minor losses today. In terms of sectoral indices, consumer durables was the biggest loser while metal was the top gainer.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 0.15 percent or 88.84 points to 56,975.99. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, NPTC, Power Grid, Tata Steel and HDFC. Titan, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Asian Paints were the biggest underperformers.

Top BSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The stock surged 4.17 percent to Rs 1,019.00.

NTPC: The shares jumped to Rs 157.50, up by 2.54 percent.

Power Grid: The value of the company rose 2.20 percent, with the stock price at Rs 232.60.

Tata Steel: The shares gained 1.84 percent to Rs 1,295.10.

HDFC: The stock ended the day 1.55 percent higher at Rs 2,262.70.

Top BSE losers:

Titan: The shares fell 2.95 percent to Rs 2,386.60.

Wipro: The stock declined to Rs 495.05, down by 2.74 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The company value’s declined 2.01 percent, with the stock price falling to Rs 1,231.30.

Infosys: The stock dipped 1.70 percent to settle at Rs 1,541.25.

Asian Paints: The shares settled 1.27 percent lower at Rs 3,198.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 dipped to 17,069.10, settling 0.20 percent or 33.45 points lower. Bank Nifty rose 0.21 percent to 36,163.75.

Top NSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The shares zoomed 3.93 percent to Rs 1,017.00.

Coal India: The value of the company rose 2.60 percent, with the stock price ending at Rs 187.60.

Power Grid: The shares jumped to Rs 232.55, closing 2.11 percent higher.

Tata Steel: The stock gained 2.04 percent to Rs 1,297.00.

ITC: The value of the stock ended 1.64 percent higher at Rs 263.80.

Top NSE losers:

Eicher Motors: The stock plunged to Rs 2,540.00, down by 3.43 percent.

Apollo Hospitals: The shares declined 3.40 percent to Rs 4,303.00.

Titan: The stock settled 2.94 percent lower at Rs 2,386.00.

Bajaj Auto: The value of the company dipped 2.88 percent, with the stock price falling to Rs 3,622.00.

Wipro: The shares slid to Rs 495.50, down by 2.61 percent.