Market Roundup: Sensex declines 68 points, Nifty settles at 17,063; check top winners and losers here

Simmering geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine led to another volatile session for domestic equity markets BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Wednesday, 23 February.

The markets closed lower for the sixth consecutive session, as Sensex fell 0.12 per cent to 57,232.06 and Nifty settled 0.17 per cent lower at 17,063.25.

India VIX slumped to 24.54 levels, with a fall of 7.95 per cent. In terms of sectoral indices, realty zoomed in over 3 per cent, followed by PSU bank and consumer durables, who gained around one per cent each.

BSE Midcap gained 0.60 per cent to 23,558.48, while BSE Smallcap closed 249.11 points up at 26,946.34.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 0.12 percent or 68.62 points lower at 57,232.06. The top gainers were Kotak Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel. The biggest laggards were NTPC, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Nestle India, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

Top BSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: With a rise of 2.49 per cent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,887.75

Titan: The shares rose 1.88 per cent to Rs 2,491.10

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company gained 1.21 per cent to Rs 950.70

Maruti Suzuki: With a gain of 0.87 per cent, the company’s shares closed at Rs 8,701.20

Bharti Airtel: The shares ended the day at Rs 704.25, with a gain of 0.62 per cent

Top BSE losers:

NTPC: With a loss of 1.55 per cent, the shares settled at Rs 130.00

L&T: The value of the company declined 1.13 per cent to Rs 1,822.05

Nestle India: The shares of the company slid 0.93 per cent to close at Rs 17,923.45

ICICI Bank: Falling by 0.89 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 744.70

HDFC: The shares fell 0.67 per cent to Rs 2,437.50

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 closed the day 0.17 per cent lower at 17,063.25, marking a loss of 28.95 points. Bank Nifty gained 0.05 per cent or 20.40 points to 37,392.05.

Top NSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: With a rise of 2.19 per cent, the shares closed the day at Rs 1,882.00

Titan: Rising by 1.83 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,494.95

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 1.02 per cent, the value of the company rose to Rs 948.65

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares rose 0.89 per cent to Rs 721.60

Maruti Suzuki: The shares closed at Rs 8,690.00, up by 0.78 per cent at the end of the day

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: With a fall of 2.39 per cent, the value of the company slid to Rs 161.00

Hero Moto Corp: The shares declined 2.23 per cent to Rs 2,670.00

NTPC: The value of the company settled 1.48 per cent lower at Rs 130.15

L&T: The shares closed 1.33 per cent lower at Rs 1,819.95

JSW Steel: The shares fell 1.31 per cent to Rs 613.85

