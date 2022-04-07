Market Roundup : Sensex declines 575 points, Nifty ends at 17,639; check top winners and losers here

India VIX dipped 0.13 percent to 19.00 levels. With the exception of pharma, healthcare and realty, all sectors ended lower

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 fell for the third consecutive day on Thursday, 7 April. Sensex shed 575 points to settle at 59,034.95, while Nifty slipped 0.94 percent to 17,639.55, as investors remain cautious over the Reserve Bank of India’s policy outcome meeting.

India VIX dipped 0.13 percent to 19.00 levels. With the exception of pharma, healthcare and realty, all sectors ended lower.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid 0.97 percent or 575.46 points to settle at 59,034.95. The top performers while Axis Bank. ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy’s and Mahindra & Mahindra. The top laggards were Titan, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Top BSE gainers:

Axis Bank: The shares jumped 2.31 percent to Rs 791.50

ICICI Bank: The shares rose to Rs at the end of the session, up by 1.12 percent

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company gained 1.09 percent to Rs 2,165.15

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares inched 0.88 percent to Rs 835.10

Dr Reddy’s: The company’s value reached Rs 4,309.45, increasing by 0.87 percent

Top BSE losers:

Titan: The shares tanked to Rs 2,458.95, down by 3.24 percent

HDFC: The shares fell 2.91 percent to Rs 2,462.65

HDFC Bank: With a loss of 2.19 percent, the value of the stock settled at Rs 1,516.90

Wipro: The shares declined to Rs 580.90, falling by 2.13 percent

TCS: The company dipped 1.90 percent to Rs 3,684.95 at the end of the day

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.94 percent or 168.10 points lower at 17,639.55. Bank Nifty dipped 0.20 percent to 37,557.35.

Top NSE gainers:

Axis Bank: The shares rose 2.35 percent to end the session at Rs 791.85

Divi’s Labs: The company’s value gained to Rs 4,460.00, up by 1.67 percent at the end of the session

Hindustan Unilever: The stock closed the day 1.30 percent higher at Rs 2,170.00

ICICI Bank: The shares inched 0.98 percent up to Rs 748.90

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company reached Rs 4,311.50, up by 0.81 percent

Top NSE losers:

Adani Ports: The shares plunged 3.46 percent to Rs 820.45

Titan: The shares settled lower 3.27 percent at Rs 2,457.00

HDFC: The value of the company fell to Rs 2,466.00, down by 2.76 percent

ONGC: The shares declined 2.20 percent to end the session at Rs 169.00

TCS: With a loss of 1.93 percent, the stock settled at Rs 3,682.95