Market Roundup: Sensex declines 537 points, Nifty ends at 17,038; check top winners and losers

Domestic market indices on Wednesday, 27 April, tumbled after a choppy session to end in red. While BSE Sensex slid 0.94 percent to 56,819.39, Nifty settled 162 points lower at 17,038.40.

Unabated foreign fund outflows, weak global cues and selling across major sectors led to the markets falling after ending over 1.3 percent higher on 26 April.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dipped over 0.5 percent. India VIX gained to 20.61 levels, up by 7.38 percent. Financial services, consumer durables and oil and gas fell over 1 percent. Media was the only sector to end in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 0.94 percent or 537.22 points to 56,819.39. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Reliance. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, ICICI Bank, Titan and Dr Reddy’s were the biggest losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The stock jumped 1.05 percent to Rs 1,246.50.

Asian Paints: The value of the company rose 0.72 percent to Rs 3,148.00.

TCS: The shares closed the day at Rs 3,561.30, up by 0.47 percent.

HCL Technologies: The shares inched up to Rs 1,096.00, increasing by 0.17 percent.

Reliance: The stock gained 0.08 percent to Rs 2,777.90.

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: The shares plummeted to Rs 6,716.65, down by 7.24 percent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The stock declined 3.88 percent to Rs 14,828.55.

ICICI Bank: The value of the company fell 2.21 percent to Rs 737.05.

Titan: The shares settled 2.19 percent lower at Rs 2,491.55.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company dipped to Rs 4,074.05, falling 1.94 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.94 percent lower at 17,038.40, falling 162.40 points. Bank Nifty declined 1.03 percent to 36,028.85.

Top NSE gainers:

Hero Moto Corp: The shares surged 3.85 percent to Rs 2,500.00.

Tata Steel: The value of the company jumped to Rs 1,249.00, up by 1.25 percent.

Asian Paints: The stock rose 0.62 percent to Rs 3,145.00.

HCL Technologies: The value of the company ended 0.43 percent higher at Rs 1,099.00.

Eicher Motors: The stock gained to Rs 2,660.00, up by 0.40 percent.

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: The stock crashed 7.24 percent to Rs 6,716.00.

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares settled 3.84 percent lower at Rs 14,842.00.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares fell to Rs 798.95, down by 2.81 percent.

Shree Cement: The value of the stock declined 2.72 percent, falling to Rs 25,460.05.

Adani Ports: The value of the shares dipped to Rs 886.00, down by 2.58 percent.

