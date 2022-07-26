Market Roundup: Sensex declines 498 points, Nifty ends below 16,500; check top winners and losers

Concerns over global slowdown, losses in banking and IT stocks and the fears of US Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates dominated markets. India VIX gained to 18.17 levels

Domestic market benchmarks fell for the second successive day on Tuesday, 26 July. While BSE Sensex slid almost 500 points, NSE Nifty 50 settled below 16,500.

Concerns over global slowdown, losses in banking and IT stocks and the fears of US Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates dominated markets. India VIX gained to 18.17 levels. BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices declined over 1 percent. IT fell over 2.5 percent, while pharma, healthcare, consumer durables, auto, FMCG and realty fell over 1 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid 497.73 points or 0.89 percent to 55,268.49. Bajaj Financial Services, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance and ITC were the biggest gainers. Infosys, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy’s and Wipro were the top losers.

Top BSES gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares zoomed to Rs 13,314.75, up by 5.58 percent.

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company gained 0.83 percent to Rs 683.80 per equity.

Power Grid: The stock reached Rs 209.05, increasing 0.53 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The shares jumped 0.46 percent to Rs 6,257.20.

ITC: The stock inched up 0.43 percent to Rs 302.35.

Top BSE losers:

Infosys: The stock slid 3.40 percent to Rs 1,451.80.

Axis Bank: The value of the company slipped to Rs 706.35 per equity, down by 3.00 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares settled at Rs 2,546.85, down by 2.84 percent.

Dr Reddy’s: The shares closed 2.78 percent lower at Rs 4,211.50.

Wipro: The stock tumbled to Rs 405.20, falling 2.28 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slipped to 16,483.85, down by 147.15 points or 0.88 percent. While 11 shares advanced, one remained unchanged and 38 declined. Bank Nifty fell over 300 points to 36,408.50.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company soared 5.33 percent to Rs 13,292.05 per equity.

JSW Steel: The stock climbed to Rs 595.80, up by 1.76 percent.

Grasim: The shares jumped 1.10 percent to Rs 1,515.00.

Bharti Airtel: The shares gained 0.68 percent to Rs 683.00.

Power Grid: The value of the company ended 0.63 percent higher at Rs 209.20 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

Infosys: The shares tanked 3.51 percent to Rs 1,450.85.

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company settled 3.08 percent lower at Rs 2,542.80 per equity.

Axis Bank: The stock declined to Rs 706.40, down by 2.88 percent.

Dr Reddy’s: The shares dipped 2.74 percent to Rs 4,212.00.

Kotak Bank: The stock slipped to Rs 1,753.00, falling 2.37 percent.