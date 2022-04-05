Market Roundup : Sensex declines 435 points, Nifty ends at 17,957; check top winners and losers here

Both BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained over 1 percent. India VIX rose 3.23 percent to 18.49 levels. Financial services and banking were the biggest losers, while consumer durables was the biggest gainer.

After a two-day positive momentum, domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower after a volatile session on Tuesday, 5 April. While Sensex fell 0.72 percent to 60,176.50, Nifty settled below the 18,000 mark.

Both BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained over 1 percent. India VIX rose 3.23 percent to 18.49 levels. Financial services and banking were the biggest losers, while consumer durables was the biggest gainer.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed at 60,176.50, down by 0.72 percent or 435.24 points. The top gainers were NTPC, Power Grid, ITC, Titan and Tata Consultancy Services. The top laggards were HDFC Bank, Bajaj Financial Services, HDFC, Kotak Bank and Reliance.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: The shares jumped 3.40 percent to Rs 149.15

Power Grid: The value of the company gained to Rs 233.05, up by 2.48 percent

ITC: The shares ended 1.63 percent higher at Rs 259.50

Titan: The company’s value closed the day at Rs 2,551.20, with an increase of 1.38 percent

Tata Consultancy Services: The shares rose 1.17 percent to Rs 3,814.05

Top BSE losers:

HDFC Bank: The shares tanked 2.98 percent to Rs 1,607.15

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company settled 2.14 percent lower at Rs 16,818.85

HDFC: The shares declined to Rs 2,622.00, down by 2.12 percent

Kotak Bank: The shares dipped to Rs 1798.00, falling 2.05 percent

Reliance: The company’s value slid 1.41 percent to Rs 2,625.40

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell 96.00 points or 0.53 percent to 17,957.40. Bank Nifty settled 1.47 percent lower at 38,067.90.

Top NSE gainers:

Adani Ports: The shares climbed 3.12 percent to Rs 844.05

NTPC: The value of the company gained to Rs 148.40, up by 2.84 percent

Tata Motors: The stocks rose 2.36 percent to Rs 457.30

Power Grid: The shares ended the day 2.20 percent higher at Rs 232.40

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares closed at 804.00, increasing by 2.02 percent

Top NSE losers:

HDFC Bank: The shares settled 3.13 percent lower at Rs 1,604.95

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company fell to Rs 16,790.00, down by 2.36 percent

HDFC: With a loss of 2.17 percent, the value of the stocks declined to Rs 2,621.95

Kotak Bank: The shares slid 2.13 percent to Rs 1,797.00

IndusInd Bank: The company’s value dipped 1.82 percent to Rs 969.20

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.