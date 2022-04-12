Market Roundup: Sensex declines 388 points, Nifty ends at 17,530; check top winners and losers here

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices both fell by over 1.4 percent. India VIX dipped 0.61 percent to 18.16 levels. With the exception of banking and financial services, all sectors ended lower.

Domestic headline indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 dipped for the second consecutive session today, 12 April. Sensex settled at 58,576.37, down by 388.20 points. Nifty, on the other hand, slid 0.82 percent, to Rs 17,530.30.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid 388.20 points or or 0.66 percent to 58,576.37. Today's top performers were Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Power Grid, Maruti Suzuki, and ICICI Bank. Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance were the top underperformers.

Top BSE gainers:

Axis Bank: The shares rose 1.67 percent to Rs 798.55.

Kotak Bank: The company’s value ended the day at Rs 1,801.50, up by 1.05 percent.

Power Grid: The shares inched up to Rs 232.80, increasing by 0.82 percent.

Maruti Suzuki: The shares reached Rs 7,610.00 at the end of the session, up by 0.60 percent.

ICICI Bank: The value of the company closed 0.59 percent higher at Rs 764.15.

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: The shares tanked 2.76 percent to Rs 1,320.55.

Tech Mahindra: The company’s stock declined to Rs 1,415.95, down by 2.26 percent.

Wipro: The shares slipped 2.16 percent to Rs 558.85.

Bharti Airtel: The company’s value fell to Rs 741.60, declining by 2.15 percent.

Reliance: The shares settled 1.90 percent lower at Rs 2,560.15.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell 144.65 points, or 0.82 percent, to Rs 17,530.30.Bank Nifty rose 0.36 percent to 37,747.40.

Top NSE gainers:

Axis Bank: The shares reached Rs 798.50 at the end of the session, up by 1.58 percent.

Kotak Bank: The value of the company rose 1.21 percent to Rs 1,805.00.

Power Grid: With a gain of 0.76 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 232.65.

ICICI Bank: The company’s value inched 0.58 percent up to close at Rs 764.00.

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended the day at Rs 986.00, increasing 0.57 percent in value.

Top NSE losers:

Hindalco Industries: The shares tanked 5.77 percent to Rs 543.10.

Coal India: With a loss of 5.04 percent, the company’s stock plunged to Rs 186.50.

Grasim Industries: The shares declined 3.74 percent to Rs 1,752.00.

Tata Motors: The company’s value fell to Rs 438.00, down by 3.11 percent.

Tata Steel: The shares dipped 2.64 percent to Rs 1,322.00.