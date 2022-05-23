Market Roundup: Sensex declines 37 points, Nifty ends at 16,214; metal falls over 8%

Metal stocks were the biggest laggard as domestic indices erased all intraday gains amid a volatile session and auto was the biggest gainer.

Domestic market benchmarks ended marginally lower on Monday, 23 May, erasing all intraday gains amid a volatile session. BSE Sensex slid 37 points to 54,288.61, while NSE Nifty 50 dipped 0.32 per cent to 16,214.70 as D-Street entered the monthly derivatives (F&O) expiry week.

Metal stocks were the biggest laggards, with losses coming on the back of the Centre’s announcement of a 50 per cent hike in export duty on iron ore. The government has also hiked export duty on some steel intermediaries and waived customs duty on the import of some raw materials used by the steel industry.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended slightly lower. India VIX gained to 23.40 levels. In terms of sectors, metal slid over 8 per cent. Auto was the biggest gainer.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 37.78 points or 0.07 per cent to 54,288.61. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, L&T and Asian Paints. Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ITC, Power Grid and HDFC were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares surged to Rs 942.05, up by 4.14 per cent.

Maruti: The value of the company jumped 4.07 per cent, with the stock price rising to Rs 7,896.20.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares gained 2.35 per cent to Rs 2,380.05.

L&T: The stock reached Rs 1,645.65, up by 2.21 per cent.

Asian Paints: The shares inched up 2.07 per cent to Rs 3,174.00.

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: The stock crashed 12.53 per cent to Rs 1,023.60.

UltraTech Cement: The shares fell 3.33 per cent to Rs 5,919.25.

ITC: The stock dipped to Rs 274.55, down by 1.93 per cent.

Power Grid: The value of the company slid 1.72 per cent to Rs 225.10.

HDFC: The company’s value declined 1.40 per cent, with the stock price falling to Rs 2,172.20.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slipped to 16,214.70, down by 0.32 per cent or 51.45 points. Bank Nifty dipped 28.80 points to 34,247.60.

Top NSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock jumped 4.12 per cent to Rs 941.00.

Maruti: The stock surged 4.07 per cent to Rs 7,891.15.

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company gained 2.32 per cent, with the stock price rising to Rs 2,380.00.

L&T: The shares reached Rs 1,641.00, up by 1.92 per cent.

Wipro: The stock ended the day 1.61 per cent higher at Rs 467.00.

Top NSE losers:

JSW Steel: The stock tanked 13.21 perc ent to Rs 547.75.

Tata Steel: The shares plummeted to Rs 1,036.35, down by 12.32 per cent.

Divi’s Labs: The value of the company plunged 9.59 per cent to Rs 3,892.00 per equity.

ONGC: The shares settled 4.20 per cent lower at Rs 155.10.

Hindalco: The stock fell to Rs 414.45, down by 3.41 per cent.

