Market Roundup: Sensex declines 364 points, Nifty falls below 16,400; check top gainers and losers

Concerns have risen among investors as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in China

Indian shares ended lower on Monday, 9 May, following weakness in global markets. The policy decisions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as well as US Federal Reserve have caused volatility on the bourses. Investors are also concerned about the COVID-19 cases in China

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 0.67 per cent to settle at 54,470.67, while NSE Nifty 50 settled at 16,301, shedding 109.40 points.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices tanked over 1.6 per cent. India VIX rose 3.68 per cent to 22.03 levels. With the exception of IT, all sectors ended lower.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 0.67 per cent or 364.91 points lower at 54,470.67. The major top performers were Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Maruti and Bajaj Financial Services. The top losers were Reliance, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra.

Top 5 BSE gainers:

Power Grid: The stock jumped 2.83 per cent to Rs 245.00.

HCL Technologies: The shares rose to Rs 1,075.75 at the end of the session, up by 2.44 per cent.

Infosys: The shares inched 1.73 per cent up to Rs 1,570.20.

Maruti: The shares ended 1.32 per cent higher at Rs 7,373.75.

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company gained 1.25 per cent to Rs 13,814.00.

Top 5 BSE losers:

Reliance: The shares tanked to Rs 2,517.15 , down by 3.97 per cent.

IndusInd Bank: The shares plummeted to Rs 889.40, down by 2.97 per cent.

Nestle India: The company dipped 2.88 per cent to Rs 16,512.70 at the end of the day.

Tata Steel: With a loss of 2.48 per cent, the value of the stock settled at Rs 1,252.40.

Tech Mahindra: The shares declined to Rs 1,261.45, falling by 2.33 per cent

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 shed 0.67 per cent or 109.40 points and settled at 16,301.85. Bank Nifty declined to 34,275.40, falling 0.91 per cent.

Top 5 NSE gainers:

Power Grid: The stock traded 3.12 per cent higher on the bourses at Rs 245.85.

HCL Technologies: The stock closed the day 3.11 per cent higher at Rs 1,082.90.

Infosys: The value of the company reached Rs 1,573.15, up by 1.96 per cent

Bajaj Auto: The shares rose 1.94 per cent to end the session at Rs 3,567.55.

Divi’s Laboratories: The stock gained to Rs 4,235.35, up by 1.67 per cent

Top 5 NSE losers:

Reliance: The stock crashed 4.30 per cent to Rs 2,508.00.

Nestle India: The shares dipped 2.85 per cent to Rs 16,510.90.

Hero Moto Corp: The value of the company fell to Rs 2,494.95, down by 2.67 per cent.

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 2.65 per cent, the stock settled at Rs 891.15.

Tata Steel: The shares plunged 2.53 per cent to Rs 1,251.20.

