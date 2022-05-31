Market Roundup : Sensex declines 359 points, Nifty ends at 16,584; check top winners and losers

Domestic market benchmarks failed to hold on to a three-day positive streak and ended in red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap saw minor gains between 0.40 and 0.70 percent

Domestic market benchmarks failed to hold on to their gains on the last day of May and snapped 3-day winning streak. After a volatile session, BSE Sensex settled 359 points lower at 55,566.41, while NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.46 percent lower at 16,584.55 on 31 May.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap saw minor gains between 0.40 and 0.70 percent. India VIX rose 2.48 percent to 20.48 levels. Selling was seen in power and financial sectors, and buying in realty, metal and auto stocks.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid to 55,566.41, down by 359.33 points or 0.64 percent. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel. Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Titan and Infosys were the biggest losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock surged to Rs 1,033.90, up by 3.61 percent.

NTPC: The value of the company jumped 3.48 percent, rising to Rs 156.15 per equity.

Power Grid: The shares ended 2.06 percent higher at Rs 233.00.

Tech Mahindra: The value of the company gained 1.46 percent, increasing to Rs 1,180.85 per equity.

Tata Steel: The stock rose 0.78 percent to Rs 1,055.55.

Top BSE losers:

Sun Pharma: The shares plunged to Rs 860.45, down by 3.11 percent.

Kotak Bank: The stock declined 2.55 percent to Rs 1,854.20.

HDFC: The value of the company dipped 2.50 percent, falling to Rs 2,307.20 per equity.

Titan: The shares settled 1.67 percent lower at Rs 2,217.60.

Infosys: The stock slid to Rs 1,503.95, falling 1.54 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 dipped 76.85 points or 0.46 percent to 16,584.55. Bank Nifty slid 0.95 percent to 35,487.40.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: The stock zoomed 5.21 percent to Rs 151.55.

NTPC: The value of the company jumped 4.44 percent, increasing to Rs 157.60 per equity.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares jumped to Rs 1,032.00, up by 3.37 percent.

Coal India: The shares gained to Rs 193.35, rising 3.29 percent.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The stock ended the day 3.18 percent higher at Rs 774.00.

Top NSE losers:

Kotak Bank: The shares slid 3.48 percent to Rs 1,837.00.

Sun Pharma: The value of the company declined 2.61 percent, falling to Rs 865.15 per equity.

HDFC: The stock settled 1.81 percent lower at Rs 2,295.00.

Reliance: The shares dipped to Rs 2,623.60, down by 1.55 percent.

Shree Cement: The stock slipped to Rs 22,129.00, declining 1.48 percent.