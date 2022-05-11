Market Roundup: Sensex declines 276 points, Nifty falls below 16,200; check top winners and losers

In terms of sectors, IT was the biggest loser, while realty was the top gainer. Indices were volatile ahead of the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data later this week

Domestic benchmark indices did manage to rebound from the previous day’s lows on Wednesday, 11 May, but still ended in losses. Shares gave up early gains to end lower for the fourth consecutive session. BSE Sensex slid over 276 points to 54,088.39, while Nifty 50 settled below 16,200 levels.

BSE Smallcap plunged over 2.2 percent, while BSE Midap fell 0.41 percent. India VIX rose 2.24 percent to 22.80 levels. In terms of sectors, IT was the biggest loser, while realty was the top gainer. Indices were volatile ahead of the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data later this week.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 0.51 percent lower at 54,088.39, declining 276.46 points. The top achievers were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank. The biggest laggards were L&T, Bajaj Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid and NTPC.

Top BSE gainers:

Axis Bank: The shares jumped to Rs 672.45, up by 1.92 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The stock price rose to Rs 923.20, rising by 1.37 percent.

HDFC: With the shares priced at Rs 2,220.75, the value of the company rose 0.92 percent.

Kotak Bank: The company inched up 0.73 percent to end the day at Rs 1,809.70 per equity.

HDFC Bank: The shares reached to Rs 1,348.10, rising 0.50 percent.

Top BSE losers:

L&T: The stock slid to Rs 1,571.45, falling 2.34 percent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company settled 2.26 percent lower, with the stock price at Rs 13,318.70.

Bajaj Finance: The shares plummeted to Rs 5,806.45, down by 2.08 percent.

Power Grid: The shares settled 1.99 percent lower at Rs 239.05.

NTPC: The stock dipped 1.71 percent to Rs 152.65.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled at 16,167.10, down by 0.45 percent or 72.95 points. Bank Nifty gained 0.61 percent to end at 34,693.15.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: The shares jumped 3.11 percent to Rs 159.25.

Axis Bank: The stock gained to Rs 676.00, up by 2.46 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company rose 1.66 percent, ending at Rs 925.90 per equity.

Cipla: The shares inched up 1.28 percent to Rs 938.00.

HDFC: The stock reached Rs 2,227.00, ending 1.17 percent higher.

Top NSE losers:

Shree Cement: The value of the stock plummeted to Rs 23,499.00, down by 3.30 percent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares settled 2.20 percent lower at Rs 13,330.00.

L&T: The stock dipped 2.13 percent to Rs 1,573.75.

NTPC: The company’s value slid 1.96 percent to Rs 152.40 per equity.

BPCL: The stock declined 1.84 percent to Rs 346.95.