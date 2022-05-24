Market Roundup: Sensex declines 236 points, Nifty settles at 16,125; check top winners and losers

In terms of sectors, media was the biggest drag. Auto, banking and financial services saw minor gains. India VIX jumped to 25.64 levels.

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 both slid for the second day in a row after a volatile session on Tuesday, 24 May. While Nifty 50 slid to 16,125 levels, Sensex fell 236 points to 54,052.61.

BSE Smallcap fell over 1.1 percent, while BSE Midcap declined 0.85 percent. India VIX surged 9.56 percent to 25.64 levels. In terms of sectors, media was the biggest drag. Auto, banking and financial services saw minor gains.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid to 54,052.61, down by 0.43 percent or 236.00 points. Dr Reddy’s, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and Power Grid were the top achievers. Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints and NTPC were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares rose 1.80 percent to Rs 4,351.10.

HDFC: The stock ended the day 1.74 percent higher at Rs 2,210.00.

Kotak Bank: The value of the company gained 1.35 percent, with the stock price rising to Rs 1,880.85.

HDFC Bank: The shares jumped to Rs 1,318.95, up by 1.23 percent.

Power Grid: The stock inched 1.09 percent up to Rs 227.00.

Top BSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: The stock slid to Rs 1,098.05, down by 3.92 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company settled 2.98 percent lower, with each share priced at Rs 2,309.05.

HCL Technologies: The stock fell 2.57 percent to Rs 991.95.

Asian Paints: The shares dipped to Rs 3,100.00, down by 2.33 percent.

NTPC: The company’s value declined 2.10 percent to Rs 147.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 dipped 0.55 percent or 89.55 points to 16,125.15. Bank Nifty inched up 0.12 percent to 34,290.15.

Top NSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares gained 1.97 percent to Rs 4,359.00.

HDFC: The stock jumped to Rs 2,212.95, up by 1.70 percent.

Kotak Bank: The value of the company rose 1.44 percent, gaining to Rs 1,881.00 per equity.

Power Grid: The shares reached Rs 227.80, increasing by 1.42 percent.

HDFC Bank: The stock ended 1.23 percent higher at Rs 1,320.00.

Top NSE losers:

Divi’s Lab: The shares tanked 6.00 percent to Rs 3,633.90.

Tech Mahindra: The value of the company plummeted 4.02 percent, falling to Rs 1,097.00 per equity.

Grasim: The stock slipped 3.87 percent to Rs 1,401.00.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares settled at Rs 2,307.10, down by 3.05 percent.

Hindalco: The stock declined 2.82 percent to Rs 401.50.

