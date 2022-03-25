Market Roundup: Sensex declines 233 points, Nifty ends at 17,153; check top winners and losers here

On the day realty was the biggest gainer, while consumer durables was the biggest laggard

Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower amid mixed global cues on Friday, 25 March. While Sensex slipped 0.41 percent to 57,362.20, NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.40 percent lower at 17,153.00.

Midcap and Smallcap indices fell between 0.30 and 0.40 percent. India VIX settled 20.8 percent lower at 23.43 levels. In terms of sectors, realty was the biggest gainer, while consumer durables was the biggest laggard.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 233.48 points or 0.41 percent lower at 57,362.20. The top gainers were Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, Reliance, SBI and Kotak Bank. The top laggards were Titan, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro and L&T.

Top BSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares gained 0.77 percent to Rs 4,360.90

Asian Paints: The shares rose by 0.76 percent to Rs 3,046.40

Reliance: The value of the company ended at Rs 2,596.70, up by 0.73 percent

SBI: The shares closed the day 0.69 percent higher at Rs 490.35

Kotak Bank: The value of the company inched up to Rs 1,722.05, indicating a gain of 0.50 percent

Top BSE losers:

Titan: The shares tanked 3.59 percent to Rs 2,524.60

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 2.35 percent, the value of the company rose to Rs 1,532.00

Maruti Suzuki: The shares fell to Rs 7,419.45, down by 1.79 percent

Wipro: The company’s value declined 1.18 percent to Rs 603.65

L&T: The shares slid 1.14 percent to Rs 1,750.90

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.40 percent lower at 17,153.00. Bank Nifty slid 117.00 points to 35,410.10.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Auto: The shares gained 1.90 percent to Rs 3,652.00

Adani Ports: The value of the company closed at Rs 744.50, up by 1.51 percent

SBI: The shares rose 0.96 percent to Rs 491.80

Reliance: The value of the company ended 0.86 percent higher at Rs 2,600.90

Asian Paints: The shares closed the day 0.72 percent higher at Rs 3,047.00

Top NSE losers:

Titan: The shares slumped 3.38 percent to Rs 2,530.00

Tech Mahindra: The shares fell 2.23 percent to RS 1,533.50

Maruti Suzuki: The shares declined to Rs 7,429.00, down by 1.69 percent

Indian Oil Corporation: The value of the company dipped 1.45 percent to Rs 118.85

Eicher Motors: The shares settled 1.38 percent lower at Rs 2,337.00

