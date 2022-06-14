Market Roundup: Sensex declines 153 points, Nifty slides to 15,732; check top winners and losers

BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices suffered minor losses. India VIX slid to 21.89 levels. Realty, metal and healthcare were some of the sectors to end in green. Oil and gas was the biggest drag

Domestic market benchmarks continued their downward run for the third session on Tuesday, 14 June. NSE Nifty 50 slid 0.27 percent to 15,732.10 while BSE Sensex settled 153 points lower at 52,693.57.

Investors were spooked by Wall Street, which hit a bear market milestone due to fears of a looming recession. Consumer Price Index data revealed that retail inflation India eased marginally to 7.04 percent in May, but indicated that another rate hike by RBI was still on the cards.

BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices suffered minor losses. India VIX slid to 21.89 levels. Realty, metal and healthcare were some of the sectors to end in green. Oil and gas was the biggest drag.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex shut shop 0.29 percent or 153.13 points lower at 52,693.57. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys. IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance, Maruti and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The stock jumped to Rs 682.15, up by 1.63 percent.

NTPC: The value of the company ended 1.61 percent higher at Rs 151.25 per equity.

UltraTech Cement: The shares reached Rs 5,432.15, rising 1.42 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company gained 1.38 percent to Rs 1,018.80 per equity.

Infosys: The stock inched 1.13 percent up to Rs 1,440.25.

IndusInd Bank: The shares settled 2.12 percent lower at Rs 845.85.

Tech Mahindra: The stock dipped to Rs 1,030.45, falling 2.08 percent.

Reliance: The value of the company slid 1.33 percent to Rs 2,627.35 per equity.

Maruti: The shares declined to Rs 7,792.00, down by 1.32 percent.

HDFC Bank: The stock slumped 1.24 percent to Rs 1,310.85.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 declined to 15,732.10, down by 0.27 percent or 42.30 points. Bank Nifty settled 0.28 percent lower at 33,311.35.

Top NSE gainers:

NTPC: The stock surged to Rs 152.10, increasing 2.15 percent.

Bharti Airtel: The shares ended 1.80 percent higher at Rs 683.40.

Divi’s Laboratories: The value of the company jumped 1.46 percent to Rs 3,525.00 per equity.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock gained to Rs 1,018.95, up by 1.46 percent.

Cipla: The shares rose 1.39 percent to Rs 968.05.

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Auto: The shares tanked 4.83 percent to Rs 3,693.95.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company slid 2.32 percent to Rs 845.40 per equity.

ONGC: The stock settled 2.23 percent lower at Rs 156.00.

Hindalco: The value of the company declined to Rs 358.50 per equity, falling 2.17 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The shares slipped to Rs 1,032.50, down by 1.85 percent.