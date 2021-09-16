While the Sensex gained 417.96 points to end at 59,141.16, Nifty went up by 110.05 points to end at 17,629.50.

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 witnessed record highs at the closing bell on Thursday, 16 September. While the Sensex gained 417.96 points to end at 59,141.16, Nifty went up by 110.05 points to end at 17,629.50.

BSE Smallcap rose by 21.98 points or 0.08 percent to end at 28,306.05. BSE Midcap posted a gain of 120.60 points to end up 0.48 percent higher at 25,336.56.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

The BSE Sensex registered a rise of 0.71 percent, gaining 417.96 points to end the day at 59,141.16. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, ITC, SBI, Reliance, and Kotak Bank. While the top losers were TCS, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Tech.

BSE top gainers:

IndusInd Bank: Surging by 7.34 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,131.25

ITC: Gaining by 6.83 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 230.75

SBI: With a rise of 4.46 percent, the shares ended at Rs 463.65

Reliance: Registering a growth of 2.07 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,428.10

Kotak Bank: The shares of the bank rose by 1.87 percent to end at Rs 1,905.75

BSE top losers:

TCS: The shares declined by 1.32 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,902.50

Tata Steel: With a loss of 1.25 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,436.55

Tech Mahindra: Declining by 1.16 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,447.65

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 1.02 percent, the shares fell to Rs 718.15

HCL Tech: With a decline of 0.88 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,262.60

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 also registered a rise of 110.05 points to end up 0.63 percent higher at 17,629.50. Bank Nifty rose by 2.22 percent to end at 37,668.60, up by 816.35 points.

Top NSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The shares of the bank surged by 7.31 percent to end the day at Rs 1,131.00

ITC: Rising by 6.62 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 230.30

SBI: With a rise of 4.77 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 465.00 at the end of the day

Reliance: With a gain of 1.92 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,424.00

Indian Oil Corporation: Rising by 1.85 percent, the shares ended at Rs 118.55

Top NSE losers:

Grasim: Declining by 1.76 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,578.60

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 1.34 percent, the shares fell to Rs 715.75

TCS: The shares fell by 1.30 percent, ending at Rs 3,903.05

Shree Cement: Falling by 1.26 percent, the shares settled at Rs 30,650.15

Tata Steel: With a decline of 1.25 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,436.90