Market Roundup: Sensex crashes over 1,000 points; Nifty ends at 17,213; check top winners and losers here

BSE Sensex slumped by 1.75 percent or 1,023.63 points to 57,621.19. The top gainers were Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, SBI and UltraTech Cement. The top losers were HDFC Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services and HDFC

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in losses for the third consecutive trading day on Monday, 7 February. Weak global cues, coupled with tensions between Russia and Ukraine, rising crude oil prices and Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) selling, led to the market posting losses of over 1.7 percent.

While Sensex crashed 1,023.63 points to 57,621.19, Nifty slid by 1.73 percent to 17,213.60.

India VIX zoomed 8.14 percent to 20.44 levels. Except for PSU Bank, all sectoral indices ended in losses. BSE Midcap fell by 1.25 percent to 24,441.84. BSE Smallcap slipped 0.75 percent to 29,480.13.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slumped by 1.75 percent or 1,023.63 points to 57,621.19. The top gainers were Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, SBI and UltraTech Cement. The top losers were HDFC Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services and HDFC.

Top BSE gainers:

Power Grid: Rising by 1.88 percent, the shares gained to Rs 213.65

NTPC: With a gain of 0.67 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 135.15

Tata Steel: Rising by 0.57 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,182.90

SBI: With a gain of 0.57 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 533.20

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 0.32 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,465.05

Top BSE losers:

HDFC Bank: Falling by 3.65 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,468.60

L&T: With a loss of 3.20 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,885.80

Bajaj Finance: Declining by 3.15 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 6,930.6

Bajaj Financial Services: With a fall of 2.94 percent, the shares declined to Rs 15,725.00

HDFC: Falling by 2.93 percent, the company slumped to Rs 2,429.40

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 1.73 percent or 302.70 points lower at 17,213.60. Bank Nifty plunged 2.05 percent or 793.90 points lower to 37,995.45.

Top NSE gainers:

Power Grid: With a gain of 1.86 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 213.60

ONGC: Rising by 1.30 percent, the shares gained to Rs 171.80

Tata Steel: With a gain of 0.74 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 1,184.95

NTPC: Rising by 0.71 percent, the company was valued at Rs 135.15

SBI: With a gain of 0.68 percent, the shares rose to Rs 533.90

Top NSE losers:

Tata Consumer Products Limited: Falling by 3.87 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 705.40

L&T: With a decline of 3.55 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,878.75

HDFC Bank: With a loss of 3.47 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,471.05

Britannia: Falling by 3.37 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 3,442.00

HDFC Life: With a decline of 3.36 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 603.35