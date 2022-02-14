Market Roundup: Sensex crashes by over 1,700 points, Nifty settles at 16,842; check top winners and losers

Both Sensex and Nifty plunged over 3 per cent to 56,405.84 and 16,842.80, respectively, bringing heavy losses to investors

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 tanked on Monday, 14 February. The bloodbath on Dalal Street was because of a variety of factors including broad-based selling due to weak global cues and escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Both Sensex and Nifty plunged over 3 per cent to 56,405.84 and 16,842.80, respectively, bringing heavy losses to investors.

A surge in crude oil prices and the dollar index has also contributed to Nifty and Sensex’s dismal performance today.

India VIX jumped to 22.98 levels, witnessing a rise of 23.00 per cent. All sectors ended in red, with metal, PSU Bank and realty falling over 5 per cent. BSE Midcap declined by 3.51 per cent to 23,398.52 while BSE Smallcap slid 4.15 per cent to 27,501.30.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slumped 3.00 percent or 1,747.08 points to settle at 56,405.84. Tata Consultancy Services was the only share to end in green. The top losers were Tata Steel, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Consultancy Services: With a gain of 1.05 per cent, the shares closed at Rs 3,734.25

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 5.49 per cent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,185.90

HDFC: The shares tanked 5.33 per cent to Rs 2,297.25

SBI: With a fall of 5.20 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 501.80

ICICI Bank: Falling by 4.73 per cent, the value of the company slid to Rs 753.65

IndusInd Bank: The shares slid 4.52 per cent to Rs 937.60

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slumped below 16,900 to 16,842.80, with a loss of 531.95 points or 3.06 per cent. Bank Nifty settled the day 4.18 per cent lower at 36,908.55.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Consultancy Services: Rising by 0.93 per cent, the shares closed at Rs 3,729.15

Top NSE losers:

JSW Steel: The shares tanked 6.47 percent to Rs 627.95

HDFC Life: With a loss of 6.36 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 557.50

Tata Steel: Falling by 5.68 percent, the value of the company slumped to Rs 1,183.25

Tata Motors: With a decline of 5.58 percent, the shares fell to Rs 471.00

HDFC: The shares declined 5.58 percent to Rs 2,290.90

