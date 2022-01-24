Market Roundup: Sensex crashes by over 1,500 points; Nifty at 17,149; check top winners and losers here

Both Sensex and Nifty crashed over 2.5 percent at the end of the trading session, while Sensex fell 2.62 percent to 57,491.51, Nifty slumped 2.66 percent to 17,149.10

Domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, 24 January, to end deeply in red. Both Sensex and Nifty crashed over 2.5 percent at the end of the trading session. While Sensex fell 2.62 percent to 57,491.51, Nifty slumped 2.66 percent to 17,149.10.

Weak global cues and selling by investors led to the market crashing at the start of the pre-Budget week. According to Economic Times, investors are jittery over the outcome of a two-day Federal policy meet starting on 25 January and the expiration of monthly derivatives.

India VIX jumped 22.38 percent to 20.84 levels. All sectoral indices ended deeply in red, with realty falling 5.90 percent. BSE Midcap fell 3.82 percent to 23,998.73. BSE Smallcap slumped 4.43 percent to 28,638.23.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 1,545.67 points or 2.62 percent to 57,491.51. The bears running riot on Dalal Street led to all stocks ending in red. The top losers were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Titan.

Top BSE gainers:

There were no gainers as all 30 stocks ended in red.

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: Declining by 5.98 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,099.15

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 5.97 percent, the value of the shares slipped to Rs 6,932.75

Wipro: Falling by 5.35 percent, the company settled at Rs 572.85

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 5.14 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,512.15

Titan: With a fall of 4.97 percent, the shares crashed to Rs 2,402.95

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell to 17,149.10, with a loss of 2.66 percent or 468.05 points. Bank Nifty slumped to 36,947.55 with a loss of 1.67 percent.

Top NSE gainers:

Cipla: With a gain of 2.86 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 892.30

ONGC: Rising by 0.82 percent, the company gained to Rs 165.00

Top NSE losers:

JSW Steel: Crashing by 6.92 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 620.15

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 6.36 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 6,904.75

Tata Steel: Falling by 5.92 percent, the company slipped to Rs 1,100.50

Grasim: With a decline of 5.81 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 1,688.00

Hindalco: Falling by 5.76 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 477.50

