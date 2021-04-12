Market Roundup: Sensex crashes 1,700 points, Nifty below 14,400 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Market indices fell around 3.5 percent on Monday, 12 April amid rising COVID-19 cases and vaccine supply crunch in the country

Market indices fell around 3.5 percent on Monday, 12 April amid rising COVID-19 cases and vaccine supply crunch in the country. BSE Sensex dropped below the 48,000 mark while Nifty 50 traded below 14,400. Banking stocks were hit the most.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex plunged 1,707.94 points or 3.44 percent to close at 47,883.38. Only shares of Dr Reddy traded in the green while all other stocks on BSE gave a negative closing. Top losers of the day included IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI), ONGC, and Titan.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Dr Reddy which was the only gainer of the day closed at Rs 4,989.20 witnessing an increase of 4.83 percent.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

IndusInd Bank: Shares of the bank fell by 8.60 percent to close at Rs 844.40.

Bajaj Finance: 7.39 percent decline was noticed in the share price of the company which settled at Rs 4,512.95.

State Bank of India: The bank ended the day lower at Rs 328.80 after witnessing a fall of 6.87 percent.

ONGC: The company closed at Rs 98.05, down by 5.54 percent.

Titan: It lost 5.24 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,508.40.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty dragged 524.05 points or 3.53 percent to close lower at 14,310.80. Talking about the sectors, Nifty Auto fell by 5.11 percent followed by Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG which declined by 2.34 percent and 1.96 percent respectively. Nifty Pharma too lost 0.26 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Dr Reddy: 7.09 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 5,098.00.

Cipla: The shares of the company surged 2.71 percent to end at Rs 907.00.

Divis Lab: It closed at Rs 3,795 with a jump of 1.14 percent.

Britannia: The shares of the company gained 0.43 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,814.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Motors: The company fell 9.65 percent to close the day lower at Rs 287.50.

Adani Ports: 8.94 percent decline has been noticed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 750.00.

IndusInd Bank: The shares of the bank ended at Rs 844.50 after losing 8.57 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The company ended at Rs 4,519.00 down by 7.25 percent.

UPL: It lost 6.91 percent to settle the day at Rs 591.00.