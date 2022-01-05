Market roundup: Sensex closes above 60,000; Nifty ends at 17,925; today's top winners and losers

The top gainers of BSE Sensex were Bajaj Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Steel. The top laggards were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Power Grid

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 held on to their positive streak this year by closing in green on Wednesday, 5 January. While BSE Sensex closed 0.61 percent higher at 60,223.15, Nifty rose by 0.67 percent to 17,925.25.

BSE Midcap closed 0.36 percent higher at 25,348.03 while BSE Smallcap fell by 0.08 percent to 29,901.12. India VIX rose by 6.87 percent to 17.23 levels. Auto, metal, FMCG and realty sectors ended in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 0.61 percent or 367.22 points to end at 60,223.15. The top gainers were Bajaj Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Steel. The top laggards were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Power Grid.

Top BSE gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: Surging by 5.09 percent, the shares rose to 17,983.00

Bajaj Finance: With a gain of 4.44 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,668.55

Kotak Bank: Rising by 3.70 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,921.65

Axis Bank: With a gain of 2.56 percent, the shares closed at Rs 726.80

Tata Steel: Rising by 2.46 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,177.25

Top BSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 2.87 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,736.05

Infosys: With a decline of 2.71 percent, the company slipped to Rs 1,844.95

HCL Technologies: With a fall of 1.69 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,311.40

Wipro: Declining by 1.13 percent, the shares fell to Rs 713.40

Power Grid: With a decline of 1.00 percent, the shares settled at Rs 208.40

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 120.00 points to end 0.67 percent higher at 17,925.25. Bank Nifty rose by 2.32 percent or 855.75 points to close at 37,695.90.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: Surging up by 4.95 percent, the shares ended at Rs 17,983.30

Bajaj Finance: With a gain of 4.39 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,665.00

Kotak Bank: Rising by 3.46 percent, the company ended at Rs 1,916.65

JSW Steel: With a gain of 3.37 percent, the shares ended at Rs 693.00

Grasim: Rising by 3.06 percent, the shares closed at Rs 1,743.80

Top NSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 2.84 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,739.00

Infosys: With a fall of 2.69 percent, the company slipped to Rs 1,848.00

HCL Technologies: With a decline of 1.66 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,311.35

Divi’s Lab: With a loss of 1.38 percent, the company declined to Rs 4,557.95

Wipro: Falling by 1.09 percent, the shares declined to Rs 713.60