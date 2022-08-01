Market Roundup: Sensex climbs 545 points, Nifty ends above 17,300; check top winners and losers
Strong cues from global bourses and return of FII inflows bolstered the markets. Investors are interested in the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting later in the week.
Domestic market benchmarks closed higher for the fourth successive session on the first trading day of August. Nifty jumped over the 17,300 mark, while Sensex soared 545 points to 58,115.50.
Both BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained about 1.5 percent. Auto rose over 3 percent, while oil & gas and media jumped over 2 percent.
Strong cues from global bourses and return of FII inflows bolstered the markets. Investors are interested in the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting later in the week.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):
BSE Sensex jumped 0.95 percent or 545.25 points to 58,115.50. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and ITC. Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and Asian Paints were the biggest draggers.
Top BSE gainers:
Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company zoomed 6.15 percent to Rs 1,236.35 per equity.
Reliance: The stock climbed 2.64 percent to Rs 2,575.10.
Maruti: The shares jumped to Rs 9,004.00.
Bharti Airtel: The value of the company ended at Rs 1,854.55 per equity, up by 2.42 percent.
ITC: The shares rose 2.40 percent to Rs 694.20.
Top BSE losers:
Sun Pharma: The stock slid 2.65 percent to Rs 918.55.
Hindustan Unilever: The shares dipped to Rs 2,598.65, down by 1.45 percent.
IndusInd Bank: The value of the company declined 0.40 percent to Rs 1,039.00 per equity.
Nestle India: The shares settled 0.35 percent lower at Rs 19,284.05.
Asian Paints: The stock slipped to Rs 3,323.75, falling 0.26 percent.
National Stock Exchange (NSE):
NSE Nifty 50 climbed to 17,340.05, increasing 1.06 percent or 181.80 points. While 11 stocks fell, 38 advanced and one share remained unchanged. Bank Nifty jumped 1.10 percent to 37,903.20.
Top NSE gainers:
Tata Motors: The stock soared 6.77 percent to Rs 480.05.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares zoomed to Rs 1,234.50, up by 6.02 percent.
Adani Ports: The stock ended 4.88 percent higher at Rs 801.00.
Bharti Airtel: The value of the company rose 3.27 percent to Rs 697.00 per equity.
ONGC: The shares gained to Rs 138.20, increasing 3.02 percent.
Top NSE losers:
Sun Pharma: The value of the company slid to Rs 916.25 per equity, down by 2.86 percent.
HDFC Life: The stock declined to Rs 545.00, falling 1.89 percent.
Hindustan Unilever: The shares plunged 1.53 percent to Rs 2,597.00.
Britannia: The value of the company slumped to Rs 3,861.00, falling 1.01 percent.
Divi’s Laboratories: The stock settled 0.90 percent lower at Rs 3,797.00.
also read
Market Roundup: Sensex zooms 712 points, Nifty ends above 17,100; check top winners and losers
In terms of sectors, PSU Bank was the only drag. Metal surged over 3.8 percent to emerge as the biggest gainer. Auto, IT, media, healthcare index and consumer durables rose between 1 and 2 percent. India VIX plunged to 16.55 levels. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed over 1 percent higher.
Market Roundup: Sensex rises 548 points, Nifty crosses 16,600 level; check major gainers and losers
All sectoral indices ended on a higher note with banking, IT, metal, oil & gas, realty, PSU bank and pharma index going up by 1-3 percent
Market Roundup: Sensex soars over 1,000 points, Nifty closes above 16,900; all sectors end higher
Global markets reacted positively after the Federal Reserve hiked rates along expected lines. Powell’s less hawkish tone in the press conference and indications towards a slower pace of rate hikes in the coming months also led to strong positive sentiment