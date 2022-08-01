Market Roundup: Sensex climbs 545 points, Nifty ends above 17,300; check top winners and losers

Strong cues from global bourses and return of FII inflows bolstered the markets. Investors are interested in the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting later in the week.

Domestic market benchmarks closed higher for the fourth successive session on the first trading day of August. Nifty jumped over the 17,300 mark, while Sensex soared 545 points to 58,115.50.

Both BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained about 1.5 percent. Auto rose over 3 percent, while oil & gas and media jumped over 2 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped 0.95 percent or 545.25 points to 58,115.50. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and ITC. Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and Asian Paints were the biggest draggers.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company zoomed 6.15 percent to Rs 1,236.35 per equity.

Reliance: The stock climbed 2.64 percent to Rs 2,575.10.

Maruti: The shares jumped to Rs 9,004.00.

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company ended at Rs 1,854.55 per equity, up by 2.42 percent.

ITC: The shares rose 2.40 percent to Rs 694.20.

Top BSE losers:

Sun Pharma: The stock slid 2.65 percent to Rs 918.55.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares dipped to Rs 2,598.65, down by 1.45 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company declined 0.40 percent to Rs 1,039.00 per equity.

Nestle India: The shares settled 0.35 percent lower at Rs 19,284.05.

Asian Paints: The stock slipped to Rs 3,323.75, falling 0.26 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 climbed to 17,340.05, increasing 1.06 percent or 181.80 points. While 11 stocks fell, 38 advanced and one share remained unchanged. Bank Nifty jumped 1.10 percent to 37,903.20.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Motors: The stock soared 6.77 percent to Rs 480.05.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares zoomed to Rs 1,234.50, up by 6.02 percent.

Adani Ports: The stock ended 4.88 percent higher at Rs 801.00.

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company rose 3.27 percent to Rs 697.00 per equity.

ONGC: The shares gained to Rs 138.20, increasing 3.02 percent.

Top NSE losers:

Sun Pharma: The value of the company slid to Rs 916.25 per equity, down by 2.86 percent.

HDFC Life: The stock declined to Rs 545.00, falling 1.89 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares plunged 1.53 percent to Rs 2,597.00.

Britannia: The value of the company slumped to Rs 3,861.00, falling 1.01 percent.

Divi’s Laboratories: The stock settled 0.90 percent lower at Rs 3,797.00.