Market Roundup: Sensex climbs 462 points; Nifty ends at 15,699; check major winners and laggards

Among the sectoral indices, IT was the only laggard. Media was the biggest gainer. Oil & gas, banking, financial services, consumer durables, auto, metal and FMCG rose between 1 and 2 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained over 1.5 percent.

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 continued to build on their gains and ended positively for the second consecutive session today, 24 June. While Sensex climbed 462 points to reach 52,727, Nifty 50 jumped by 0.9 percent to settle at 15,699.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex shut shop 0.88 percent or 462.26 points higher at 52,727.98. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock jumped to Rs 1,072.05, up by 4.28 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company ended 2.29 percent higher at Rs 807.00 per equity.

Bajaj Finance: The shares reached Rs 5,588.00, rising 2.58 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company gained 2.30 percent to Rs 2,303.55 per equity.

ICICI Bank: The stock inched 2.02 percent up to Rs 713.65.

Tech Mahindra: The shares settled 1.03 percent lower at Rs 980.95.

Infosys: The stock dipped to Rs 1,442.05, falling 0.77 percent.

HCL Technologies: The value of the company slid 0.50 percent to Rs 966.55 per equity.

TCS: The shares declined to Rs 3,292.95, down by 0.49 percent.

Wipro: The stock slumped 0.16 percent to Rs 418.70.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 reached 15,699.25, up by 0.92 percent or 142.60 points. Bank Nifty jumped 1.49 percent to 33,627.45.

Top NSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock surged to Rs 1,072.50, increasing 4.36 percent.

Hero Moto Corp: The shares ended 2.84 percent higher at Rs 2,750.00.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company jumped 2.75 percent to Rs 806.55 per equity.

Bajaj Finance: The stock gained to Rs 5,581.00, up by 2.44 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares rose 2.23 percent to Rs 2,302.80.

Top NSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: The shares slumped to Rs 980.75, falling 1.04 percent.

Infosys: The value of the company slid 0.77 percent to Rs 1,441.30 per equity.

Apollo Hospitals: The stock settled 0.69 percent lower at Rs 3,824.00.

NTPC: The value of the company declined to Rs 135.70 per equity, falling 0.59 percent.

TCS: The shares slipped to Rs 3,295.05, down by 0.42 percent.

