Market Roundup: Sensex climbs 433 points, Nifty ends above 15,800; check top gainers and losers

Markets ended higher for the third consecutive session led by a rally in IT stocks and positive global sentiment

On Monday, 27 June, domestic market benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex began the new week on a positive note. While Sensex surged 433 points to 53,161.28, Nifty climbed above 15,800 levels.

Markets ended higher for the third consecutive session led by a rally in IT stocks and positive global sentiment. India VIX gained 2.21 per cent to 21.01 levels. IT was the biggest gainer as all sectors ended in green. BSE Midcap rose almost 0.9 per cent, while BSE Smallcap gained over 1.5 per cent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped to 53,161.28, up by 0.82 per cent or 433.30 points. The top achievers were L&T, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Infosys. Kotak Bank, Reliance and Titan were the only laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

L&T: The value of the company surged 2.69 per cent to Rs 1,535.60 per equity.

Tech Mahindra: The stock climbed to Rs 1,007.15, up by 2.67 per cent.

HCL Technologies: The shares jumped to Rs 991.80, increasing 2.61 per cent.

IndusInd Bank: The stock ended 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 824.50.

Infosys: The shares gained 2.25 per cent to Rs 1,474.55.

Top BSE losers:

Kotak Bank: The shares slid 0.41 per cent to Rs 1,690.80.

Reliance: The stock slumped to Rs 2,491.95, falling 0.35 per cent.

Titan: The value of the company declined 0.07 per cent to Rs 2,044.00 per equity.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.85 per cent or 132.80 points to end at 15,832.05. Bank Nifty jumped 183.80 points to 33,811.25.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: The shares surged 3.31 per cent to Rs 141.90.

Coal India: The value of the company jumped to Rs 182.10 per equity, rising 3.14 per cent.

L&T: The stock ended 2.97 per cent higher at Rs 1,539.20.

HCL Technologies: The shares inched up to Rs 992.80, up by 2.70 per cent.

UPL: The value of the company increased 2.67 per cent to Rs 657.95 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

Eicher Motors: The shares slid .146 per cent to Rs 2,836.00.

Apollo Hospitals: The stock tanked to Rs 3,791.35, falling 1.23 per cent.

HDFC Life: The value of the company settled 0.45 per cent lower at Rs 558.90 per equity.

Kotak Bank: The shares dipped to Rs 1,693.55, down by 0.29 per cent.

Britannia: The stock declined 0.18 per cent to Rs 3,463.00.

