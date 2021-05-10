Auto, infra, energy, pharma, PSU Bank, and metal indices witnessed an increase of 1 to 3 percent at the closing bell, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap rose nearly a percent each

The market indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the green today (Monday, 10 May).

The BSE benchmark Sensex ended the day at 49,502.42, while NSE Nifty crossed 14,900 mark at the closing bell.

All the sectoral indices ended the day in the green. Auto, infra, energy, pharma, PSU Bank, and metal indices witnessed an increase of 1 to 3 percent at the closing bell, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap rose nearly a percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex jumped 295.64 points or 0.60 percent to close the day at 49,502.41. The top gainers were Larsen & Toubro (LT), Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma, NTPC, and Powergrid. The top laggards were Ultracem Co, INFY, Reliance, HCL Tech, and Axis Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Larsen & Toubro (LT): The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.89 percent and closed at Rs 1,395.10.

Dr Reddy: The shares of the company rose 3.01 percent to close at Rs 5,329.10.

Sun Pharma: It witnessed a jump of 2.74 percent to settle the day at Rs 698.15.

NTPC: 2.52 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 107.70.

Powergrid: It jumped 2.42 percent to settle the day at Rs 219.80.

Top BSE Sensex losers:

Ultracem Co: The shares ended at Rs 6,405.75 down by 1.22 percent.

INFY: Shares of the company fell by 0.95 percent to close at Rs 1,339.50.

Reliance: A decline of 0.29 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,925.70.

HCL Tech: A decline of 0.25 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 914.00.

Axis Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 715.00 after witnessing a fall of 0.24 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 14,942.35 with an increase of 119.20 points or 0.80 percent. All the sectoral indices of NSE were trading in the green on 10 May. With an increase of nearly 3 percent, Nifty Metal Index was leading, followed by Nifty Pharma, Auto, and Bank.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Coal India: 8.22 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 148.10.

UPL: The shares of the company surged 8.02 percent to end at Rs 679.90.

Hindal Co: It closed at Rs 426.00 with a jump of 6.21 percent.

IOC: The company gained 4.75 percent to settle the day at Rs 99.20.

Larsen & Toubro (LT): A jump of 4.11 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,397.95.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Shree Cement: Shares of the company fell by 1.90 percent to close at Rs 27,309.95.

Ultracem Co: The shares ended at Rs 6,399.00 down by 1.28 percent.

Britannia: A decline of 1.28 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,417.00.

INFY: 0.94 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,339.90.

Hero Motocorp: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,839.90 after witnessing a fall of 0.73 percent.