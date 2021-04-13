Market Roundup: Indices gain over 1.3%; Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv among top gainers

After falling by around 3.5 percent on Monday, the BSE Sensex reclaimed the 48,500 mark while the NSE Nifty traded above 14,500

After falling by around 3.5 percent on Monday, the market indices on Tuesday, 13 April gave a positive ending by rising over 1.3 percent as the country has fast-tracked emergency approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines. The BSE Sensex reclaimed the 48,500 mark while the NSE Nifty traded above 14,500.

BSE

The BSE Sensex surged 660.68 points or 1.38 percent to close at 48,544.06. The top gainers of the day were Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, and IndusInd Bank. While the top laggards included TCS, Dr Reddy, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Infosys.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Mahindra and Mahindra: The shares of the company jumped 8.02 percent to give a higher closing at Rs 811.65.

Bajaj Finserv: The company witnessed a hike of 6.43 percent to settle the day at Rs 9,751.00.

Bajaj Finance: 4.75 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 4,727.40.

Maruti Suzuki: The shares of the company rose 4.60 percent to close at Rs 6,818.45.

IndusInd Bank: It jumped 4.29 percent to settle the day at Rs 880.65.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

TCS: Shares of the company fell by 4.21 percent to close at Rs 3,105.00.

Dr Reddy: 4.18 percent decline was noticed in the share price of the company which settled at Rs 4,780.60.

Tech Mahindra: The shares ended the day lower at Rs 1.001.30 after witnessing a fall of 3.54 percent.

HCL Tech: The company closed at Rs 981.85, down by 2.70 percent.

Infosys: It lost 1.91 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,398.60.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty jumped 194.00 points or 1.36 percent to close higher at 14,504.80. Talking about the sectors, Nifty Auto gained 4.28 percent followed by Nifty FMCG which increased by 0.46 percent. However, on the contrary, Nifty Pharma lost 1.19 percent while Nifty IT fell 3.28 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Mahindra and Mahindra: 7.78 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 810.00.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares surged 6.58 percent to end at Rs 9,766.00.

Tata Motors: It closed at Rs 302.00 with a jump of 5.39 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The company gained 4.85 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,730.00.

Maruti Suzuki: The shares jumped 4.67 percent to close at Rs 6,825.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Dr Reddy: The company fell 3.95 percent to close the day lower at Rs 4,799.45.

TCS: 3.90 percent decline has been noticed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 3,120.00.

Tech Mahindra: The shares ended at Rs 1,005.00 after losing 3.35 percent.

Wipro: The company ended at Rs 421.75 down by 2.51 percent.

HCL Tech: It lost 2.09 percent to settle the day at Rs 988.30.