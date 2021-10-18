Taking its winning streak to the seventh session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 460 points to finish at a fresh lifetime peak on Monday, tracking heavy buying in banking, IT and metal stocks

Taking its winning streak to the seventh session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 460 points to finish at a fresh lifetime peak on Monday, tracking heavy buying in banking, IT and metal stocks despite a weak trend in global markets.

After touching a lifetime high of 61,963.07 during the session, the 30-share BSE index ended 459.64 points or 0.75 per cent higher at its new closing record of 61,765.59.

Similarly, the Nifty surged 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to its all-time closing high 18,477.05. It touched a new intra-day record of 18,543.15.

India VIX rose by 8.99 percent to 17.19 levels. BSE Smallcap rose by 207.74 points to 30,100.80, while BSE Midcap rose by 252.44 points to 26,952.13

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex saw a rise of 0.75 percent to end up 459.64 points higher at 61,765.59. The top BSE gainers were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and ITC while the top laggards were HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy, Asian Paint and Bajaj Auto.

Top BSE gainers:

Infosys: With a gain of 4.47 percent, the shares surged to Rs 1,792.15

Tech Mahindra: The shares rose by 3.36 percent to end the day at Rs 1,478.30

Tata Steel: With a rise of 2.73 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,411.10

ICICI Bank: The shares saw a rise of 2.48 percent to end at Rs 745.10

ITC: With a gain of 2.30 percent, the shares rose to Rs 262.45

Top BSE losers:

HCL Technologies: With a loss of 2.36 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,221.35

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a loss of 2.24 percent, the shares fell to Rs 910.80

Dr Reddy: Declining by 1.73 percent, the shares fell to Rs 4,873.85

Asian Paint: The shares fell by 1.66 percent to settle at Rs 3,242.20

Bajaj Auto: With a loss of 1.16 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,919.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 saw a rise of 0.76 percent or 138.50 points to end at 18,477.05. Bank Nifty saw a rise of 0.87 percent to end up 343.90 points higher at 39,684.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Hindal Co: The shares surged up by 5.24 percent to end the day at Rs 543.15

Infosys: With a gain of 4.79 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,798.00

Tech Mahindra: The shares registered a gain of 3.65 percent, rising to Rs 1,483.00

JSW Steel: Rising by 3.32 percent, the shares ended at Rs 715.85

Tata Motors: With a gain of 2.45 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 509.80

Top NSE losers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a loss of 2.21 percent, the shares fell to Rs 910.80

HCL Technologies: Falling by 2.10 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,224.85

Dr Reddy: With a loss of 1.82 percent, the shares fell to Rs 4,868.35

Asian Paint: The shares declined by 1.69 percent to settle at Rs 3,242.00

Britannia: With a loss of 1.36 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,842.00

"The domestic market traded at record highs withstanding the weak trends in the global market due to disappointing Chinese GDP numbers and global inflationary pressure as a result of energy shortage," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Chinese GDP grew by just 4.9 per cent during the July-September quarter owing to lower-than-expected growth in industrial activity. However, the trend in the Indian market was bullish as PSU banks, metals, IT and energy stocks took charge of the rally, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with losses, while Hong Kong was positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.82 per cent to USD 85.56 per barrel.