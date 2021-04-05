Market Roundup: BSE Sensex plunges 870.51 points, Nifty closes at 14,637.80; today's top gainers and losers

Nifty Auto declined 254.55 points to end at 9,768.05 followed by Nifty Pharma, which fell 45.60 points to end at 12,331.50

Market indices plunged over one percent on Monday, 5 April, to close in red. The fall was observed amid worry over the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in the country as India recorded its highest-ever 1.03 lakh COVID-19 cases.

BSE

The BSE Sensex slipped 870.51 points or 1.74 percent to close at 49,159.32. The top five gainers of the day included HCL Technologies, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra. The worst performers were Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Mahindra and Mahindra and Bajaj Auto.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

HCL Technologies: The shares of the company ended at Rs 1,035.45 with a hike of 3.08 percent.

TCS: The shares gained 2.32 percent to close higher at Rs 3,239.30.

Infosys: The company shares witnessed a hike of 1.79 percent to end at Rs 1,410.15.

Bharti Airtel: A 1.40 percent jump was witnessed in the share prices of the telecom major which settled at Rs 528.20.

Tech Mahindra: A rise of 0.55 percent was noticed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 997.25.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Finance: A 5.81 percent fall was witnessed in the share prices of the company which settled the day at Rs 4,963.70.

IndusInd Bank: The bank shares plunged 5.64 percent to end at Rs 937.35.

SBI: Shares of the bank fell 4.56 percent to give a lower ending at Rs 353.65.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The shares of the company fell 4.17 percent to settle the day at Rs 774.35.

Axis Bank: Shares closed at Rs 685.50 after observing a fall of 3.93 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty closed the day lower at 14,637.80, down 229.55 points or 1.54 percent. Nifty Auto declined 254.55 points or 2.54 percent to end at 9,768.05 followed by Nifty Pharma, which fell 45.60 points or 0.37 percent to end at 12,331.50. Nifty FMCG too gave a negative ending at 34,304.55, losing 570.00 points or 1.63 percent.

On the contrary, the Nifty IT index gained 511.00 points or 1.97 percent to close at 26,491.40.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

HCL Technologies: The share price of the company surged 3.19 percent to close at Rs 1,034.55.

TCS: It witnessed a hike of 2.40 percent to close at Rs 3,241.00.

Wipro: 2.28 percent gain was witnessed by the company to close the day at Rs 425.90.

Britannia: The shares closed at Rs 3,700.00 with a gain of 2.25 percent.

Infosys: A 2.15 percent jump was witnessed in the share prices of the company which closed at Rs 1,415.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Bajaj Finance: The company shares declined by 5.74 percent to settle lower at Rs 4,969.50.

IndusInd Bank: 5.54 percent fall was observed in the share prices of the bank which closed at Rs 938.25.

SBI: The shares of the bank dragged by 4.49 percent to end at Rs 354.00.

Eicher Motor: The shares closed at Rs 2,519.00 witnessing a decline of 4.26 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra: Shares fell 3.92 percent to settle at Rs 775.95.