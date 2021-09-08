Market roundup: BSE ends 29 points in the red, Nifty at 17,353; today's top gainers and losers

The top gainers on BSE Sensex were Kotak Bank, Titan, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Axis Bank. The top losers were Nestle India, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto and TCS

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended flat at the closing bell on Wednesday, 8 September. Sensex posted a marginal loss of 29.22 points to end at 58,250.26. Nifty performed similarly, registering a decline of 8.60 points and ended at 17,353.50.

BSE Midcap gained 198.25 points to end up 0.81 percent higher at 24,567.08 while, BSE SmallCap rose by 151.25 points to end up 0.55 percent higher at 27,501.28

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex posted a marginal decline of 29.22 points or 0.05 percent to end the day at 58,250.26. The top gainers were Kotak Bank, Titan, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Axis Bank. The top losers were Nestle India, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Top BSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: The biggest gainer of the day, the bank surged up by 2.94 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,817.90

Titan: With a growth of 1.13 percent, the shares of the company rose to Rs 2,056.50

NTPC: Registering a rise of 1.02 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 113.95

Sun Pharma: With a growth of 0.98 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 777.20

Axis Bank: Registering a rise of 0.88 percent, the shares of the bank settled at Rs 794.65

Top BSE losers:

Nestle India: The company fell by 2.44 percent to end at Rs 19,876.65

Maruti: With a fall of 1.33 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 6,784.80

Bajaj Finserv: Registering a decline of 1.28 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 16,563.70

Bajaj Auto: With a loss of 1.22 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 3,724.95

TCS: Falling by 1.07 percent, the shares of the company settled at Rs 3,774.10

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Nifty 50 ended the flat at 17,353.50 with marginal losses of 8.60 points or 0.05 percent. Bank Nifty posted a marginal gain of 299.40 points to end up 0.82 percent higher at 36,768.20.

Top NSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: The bank surged up by 3.57 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,827.80

Power Grid: With a growth of 1.76 percent, the shares of the company rose to Rs 173.00

Grasim: Registering a rise of 1.64 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,580.00

BPCL: With a growth of 1.63 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 489.80

Coal India: Registering a rise of 1.56 percent, the shares of the company settled at Rs 149.50

Top NSE losers:

Divi's Lab: The company fell by 2.40 percent to end at Rs 5,085.00

Nestle India: With a fall of 2.30 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 19,900.00

Wipro: Registering a decline of 1.68 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 662.90

SBI Life: With a loss of 1.68 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,218.00

Hindalco: Falling by 1.42 percent, the shares of the company settled at Rs 455.75