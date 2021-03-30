Market roundup: Benchmark indices gain over 2%; today's top gainers, losers at Nifty, Sensex

In the Bombay Stock Exchange, the 30-share Sensex surged 1,128.08 points or 2.30 percent to close at 50,136.58, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys, and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained over 2 percent on Tuesday after a three-day-long weekend to close on a positive for the second consecutive day. The BSE Sensex reclaimed the 50,000-mark while NSE Nifty settled above 14,800.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

In the Bombay Stock Exchange, the 30-share Sensex surged 1,128.08 points or 2.30 percent to close at 50,136.58, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys, and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

There were only three worst performers for the day including Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Bharti Airtel, and Axis Bank at the BSE Sensex.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

HDFC Bank: The shares of the bank ended at Rs 1,553.55 with a hike of 4.11 percent.

HCL Technologies: The company shares gained 3.91 percent to close higher at Rs 996.35.

Infosys: The share of the company witnessed a hike of 3.69 percent to end at Rs 1,385.55.

NTPC: 3.60 percent jump was witnessed in the share prices of the company which settled at Rs 107.90.

Hindustan Unilever: A 3.59 percent rise was noticed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 2,398.10.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Mahindra and Mahindra: The auto company's stock fell 0.74 percent to end at Rs 795.00.

Axis Bank: Shares of the bank fell 0.41 percent to give a lower ending at Rs 695.10.

Bharti Airtel: The shares of the telecom major fell by 0.17 percent to end at Rs 521.40.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The broader Nifty 50 closed the day higher at 14,845.10, up 337.80 points or 2.33 percent. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG closed at 34,578.85 up by 760.40 points or 2.25 percent followed by the Nifty IT index which gained 736.00 points or 2.90 percent to close at 26,121.10.

Similarly, Nifty Auto jumped 93.50 points or 0.96 percent to settle the day at 9,865.00 and Nifty Pharma gained 2.72 percent or 323.40 points to end at 12,206.60

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

UPL: The share price of the company surged 7.59 percent to close at Rs 629.85.

JSW Steel: It witnessed a hike of 4.98 percent to close at Rs 467.35.

Shree Cement Limited: 4.92 percent gain was witnessed by the company to close the day at Rs 29,500.00.

Tata Steel: The shares of the company closed at Rs 799.50 with a gain of 4.26 percent.

Wipro: A 3.91 percent jump was witnessed in the share prices of the company which closed at Rs 419.70.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Hindalco: The shares declined by 0.32 percent to settle lower at Rs 326.10.

Axis Bank:A 0.20 percent fall was observed in the share prices of the bank which closed at Rs 696.80.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The auto company was a loser in the NSE as well closing the day 0.14 percent lower to end at Rs 798.20.

Bharti Airtel: The shares of the telecom major closed at Rs 522.35 witnessing a decline of 0.03 percent.

Except for today's depreciation, the Indian Rupees has remained quite steady even though the dollar index rose. Also when the US 10-year bond yields has spiked sharply India's 10-year bond yield has remained quite stable. These two factors could act in India's favour and help Indian equities outperform its peers in the emerging markets, said Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities.

The recent correction could be due to rising COVID-19 cases and year-end phenomenon wherein retail and HNI investors would have avoided taking any fresh positions, he said, adding that the start of a new settlement for FY22 and forthcoming Q4 earnings seasons could be the reasons for fresh investor interest in stocks.

US markets, especially the Dow Jones and S&P 500 are showing a firm uptrend due to the ongoing stimulus and faster vaccination drive which could also be one of the reasons for our markets to inch upwards, Oza noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul ended on a positive note. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.49 percent lower at USD 64.60 per barrel.

With inputs from PTI