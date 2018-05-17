You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Market regulator Sebi pulls up PNB for late disclosures about mammoth Nirav Modi fraud

Business PTI May 17, 2018 15:47:08 IST

Mumbai: Taking serious note of delay in making disclosures, markets regulator Sebi has warned PNB to promptly comply with mandatory norms on fraudulent transactions related to Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Group of companies.

The PNB was defrauded of over $2 billion allegedly by diamond trader Nirav Modii and his associates by fraudulent use of Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (LoC) in connivance with certain bank officials.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"The...non-compliances are viewed seriously and PNB is hereby warned and advised to be cautious in future to ensure compliance with all applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations," Sebi said in a communication to the bank.

The Sebi's warning letter has been posted by the bank on stock exchanges as part of regulatory filing.

Sebi observed that there were delays of 1-6 days by PNB in making disclosures to the stock exchanges pertaining to the filing of reports/complaints with Reserve Bank of India and CBI.

Accordingly, PNB has not complied with various norms.

The Sebi's communication refers to various disclosures made by PNB to stock exchanges during February and March this year regarding certain fraudulent transactions with respect to Nirav Modi group, Gitanjali group and others and referring of the same to law enforcement agencies.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 15:47 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores