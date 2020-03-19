Market fails to retain afternoon sharp recovery, ends in red for 4th straight session; Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank among top losers

The equity benchmark indices failed to retain the sharp recovery made in the afternoon and ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday amid fears about the impact of COVID-19 on global economy.

Market stages a comeback in the afternoon burying the morning losses to trade in the green. Sensex jumped nearly 2,500 from the early lows to above 29,000 level while Nifty regained 8,500-mark after plunging below 8,000 level to hit a four-year low on Thursday.

The Sensex was down 581.28 points or 2.01 percent at 28288.23, while Nifty was down 205.35 points or 2.42 percent at 8263.45 at close.

Bajaj Finance was the major loser in the Sensex pack falling 10.24 percent. Other top losers included Axis Bank, Maruti, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, L&T and HCL Tech.

ITC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid and Infosys were the top gainers.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 3.7 percent and 4.5 percent respectively.

Midcap Index also jumped more than 700 points from lows in the afternoon trade.

In domestic trading, Nifty bank index recovered from over a 9 percent tumble to trade 1.26 percent lower.

The Nifty PSU Bank index which tanked 6.6 percent was last down 2.8 percent.

The Nifty Auto index, which dropped as much as 8.6 percent, trimmed losses to trade 6 percent lower.

The rupee also slipped below 75-mark against the US dollar on Thursday.

“The sell-off was due to increased panic and now we are seeing some value buying,” said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

World stocks crashed again on Thursday as emergency central bank measures in Europe, Japan, the United States and Australia failed to halt a fresh wave of panic selling.

-- With inputs from agencies

