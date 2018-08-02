Marico June quarter net profit up 10% to Rs 260 cr; total income rises 20%

New Delhi: FMCG firm Marico on Thursday reported 10.25 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 260.13 crore for the quarter ended 30 June.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 235.93 crore in April-June quarter of 2017-18.

Total income during the reported quarter stood at Rs 2,050.8 crore. It was Rs 1,714.53 crore in the June quarter of 2017-18, Marico said in a BSE filing.

It said during the quarter its India business volumes grew 12.4 percent while the International business posted a currency growth of 7 percent (volume growth of 3 percent).

"The FMCG Business in India achieved a turnover of Rs 1,628 crore ($243 million), a growth of 23 percent over the same period last year," it added.

Marico said revenue from International business stood at Rs 399 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 365 crore in the same period a year ago.

Stock of Marico was trading 4.27 percent down at Rs 352.75 on BSE.