Malvinder Singh alleges spiritual leader Gurinder Singh Dhillon used money from Ranbaxy stake sale to buy properties

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh has alleged that part of the earnings from the stake sale in Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd was used by the spiritual head of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Gurinder Singh Dhillon to buy properties, a media report said.

Malvinder Singh, in his complaint filed with the Economic Offences Wing in February, said that RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd, made loans worth Rs 5,482 crore to Dhillon’s family members and a majority of the fund was used to purchase properties in various cities, Mint reported.

Malvinder Singh and his brother Shinvinder Singh are promoters of RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd.

Last month, Malvinder Singh had filed a criminal complaint against his brother Shivinder Singh, Gurinder Singh Dhillon and others alleging financial fraud and death threat.

The other people who are named in the complaint include Gurkirat Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet Singh Dillon, Shabnam Dhillon, Godhwani's family—Sunil and Sanjay.

Malvinder Singh had alleged that Gurinder Singh Dhillon or Baba through his lawyer Ferida Chopra has threatened to kill him.

"Gurinder Singh Dhillon has threatened the complainant through his lawyer Ferida Chopra that if he did not agree to the demands of Gurinder Singh Dhillon, he would be eliminated by persons from the Radha Soami Satsang," the complaint said.

The complainant also charged of receiving veiled innuendos and threats from various other satsangis about listening to the demands of Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

"...Shivinder Mohan Singh, in collusion and connivance with Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, Gurkirat Singh Dhillon, Sunil Godhwani, Sanjay Godhwani, Rajveer Singh Gulia and Pramod Ahuja misused his position, by aiding in the concealment of the illegal acts of siphoning off the funds...," the complaint read.

The relationship between the Singh brothers, erstwhile promoters of Fortis Healthcare, went sour after allegations of fund diversion from the healthcare chain emerged.

It reportedly aggravated further overpayment of the arbitration award to Daiichi Sankyo. Shivinder Singh had offered to pay his share of the Rs 3,500 crore award to the Japanese drugmaker in a dispute related to the acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories.

Last year in December, feuding Singh brothers have accused each other of assault.

With inputs from PTI

