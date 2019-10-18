Major relief to train passengers as railway plans to increase number of berths to meet heavy rush during peak seasons

In a bid to accommodate more travellers, the railway is reportedly increasing the number of berths to meet the heavy rush during festival seasons and vacations, said a media report.

The two power car generators in trains attached to provide operate fans, lights, mobile charging points, and other onboard electrical appliances in the prominent trains, will be detached and in its place, additional berths will be installed to accommodate more passengers, said a report in Financial Express citing Railway Ministry sources.

Most of the Rajdhanis, Shatabdis, Duronto Express, Sampark Kranti, Humsafar Express and hundreds of mail and express trains are reportedly being converted to create more seats for passengers in an eco-friendly way, the report said.

Most of these trains have two power generator cars.

With these measures, the railway is ensuring that more passengers will be able to travel with confirmed tickets.

There is more relief on the cards for the train passengers in the coming months.

Another media report said that the Indian Railways is planning to convert all Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) trains to Head on Generation (HoG) system by the end of this year.

The railway may replace the power generator cars with one silent power generator car and an LSLRD (LHB Second Luggage, Guard & Divyaang Compartment), said a report in Mint.

More than four lakh additional berths will be created this way for the passengers daily when the railway will shift to the HoG technology, said the report.

