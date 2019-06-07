Major automakers back compromise on U.S. vehicle emissions rules, urge deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of major automakers on Thursday backed a compromise on vehicle emissions aimed at heading off a confrontation between California and the Trump administration over requirements through 2026.

In a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed by more than a dozen major automakers including General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, the companies urged a compromise "midway" between the Obama era standards that require about 5% annual decreases and the Trump administration's proposal that would freeze vehicle emissions requirements at 2020 levels through 2026.

In a separate letter to President Donald Trump, they urged "both the federal government and California to resume discussions and to remain open to regulatory adjustments."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.